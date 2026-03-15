Always online: The hidden toll of the work-from-home life

When content strategist Mayuri Kavle lived in Mumbai in the pre-pandemic years, commuting to work meant navigating trains and hopping into autos before walking the last stretch— a routine she really enjoyed. “I would catch up on a lot of reading and overall, that travel time was quality ‘me time’. Meeting people in the office was great fun too,” she reflects.

Since March 2020, however, Kavle has been working permanently from home in Bengaluru, an arrangement she is still coming to terms with. “You feel isolated and the line between work and home gets blurred easily. You are always working and at the same time, mentally planning household chores like cooking and cleaning,” she shares. “Even though I work from home, I barely find time to read or do anything else I enjoy. It has definitely affected my mental well-being.”

Kavle is not alone in this struggle. In the absence of clear boundaries between work and home, and the everyday support of colleagues to share emotions with, many remote workers today contend with anxiety, loneliness and burnout. According to the State of the Workplace report from Gallup conducted in May 2025, fully remote work may not always be ideal for mental well-being. Nearly 45% of fully remote workers surveyed said they felt a lot of stress the previous day, higher than workers on-site (39% for remote-capable on-site roles and 38% for non-remote-capable roles).

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BLURRING BOUNDARIES “The collapse of work and life boundaries often makes it difficult for people to disengage from work,” explains Dr Murali Krishna, visiting consultant – psychiatry and counselling services at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. “Long periods at the computer, constant availability and irregular schedules contribute to mounting stress, sleep problems and even burnout.”

Digital fatigue is another challenge faced by remote workers. “While video calls can help reduce isolation, frequent virtual meetings and prolonged screen time can reduce people’s ability to concentrate and drain their mental energy,” he observes.

For many professionals, the effects of remote work are felt not just mentally and socially but also professionally. Asmita Rai, a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), who works in a hybrid model believes that work-from-home can be limiting in a corporate environment. “Many times, you are unable to get in touch with leaders and don’t get visibility for your work,” she says, adding that working remotely slowed her career progress by reducing leadership visibility.

The lack of everyday interactions and small workplace moments can affect social connections and emotional well-being more than people realise, believes Reddy Venkatesh, an IT auditor who has been working from home for the last few years. “Simple things like leaning across a desk to speak to someone, chatting before or after meetings, or taking a coffee break together can do wonders for mental health,” he states. “Yes, screen sharing helps get the work done but sometimes, you miss the context and the human connection.”

Without these regular interactions, social circles can shrink too. “When you meet people through activities outside work, like a yoga group in the park, you may share the activity but not necessarily build a deeper bond. In an office, you slowly build an inner circle,” elaborates Venkatesh.

HOW TO STRIKE A BALANCE Despite these challenges, remote workers emphasise that adopting simple wellness habits can make the arrangement easier to manage. Arva Kadi, a Chennai-based entrepreneur and a mother of two who has been working from home since the pre-Covid days says: “Since I save travel time, I invest it in simple rituals such as practising meditation early in the morning, listening to spiritual speakers and reading scriptures. I have also joined FICCI FLO, a women’s business club, and found other ways to meet people in person.” Setting a few boundaries at home helps too, she admits. “Clearly announce your work timings at home, especially when you have kids. Otherwise, there is always this assumption that you are available all the time.”

Rai agrees: “I actively involve myself in yoga and going to the gym, and keep taking workcations to travel across India every quarter. All these steps help me reset and reconnect.”

Experts also stress the importance of returning to simple lifestyle practices. “Getting good sleep, eating balanced meals, drinking plenty of water and staying physically active are essential,” advises Krishna. “Short walks or stretches between work hours can help reset the mind and body. And if stress exceeds personal tolerance, seeking professional help is always a proactive and healthy step.”

For many remote workers, however, what remains missing is the everyday rhythm of office life: the clear boundary between home and work, and the daily interactions with colleagues. “In the last five years I went to the office just once and that was one of the best days I have had in recent times. I finished so many things on my list at super speed and felt much lighter mentally,” Kavle recalls. Given a choice Kavle would gladly return to a more structured routine. “I would love the option of going to the office again. Home is not really a place where the mind and body feel trained to work.”

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.

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