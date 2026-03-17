High cortisol is the new normal. Here’s how to calm your body down

More and more people are living in a state of constant activation: poor sleep, nonstop stimulation, emotional overload, late meals, too much caffeine, and almost no real decompression. Reason why high cortisol is becoming the new normal. A 2024 report from Harvard Health Publishing notes that chronic stress keeps cortisol elevated and can interfere with sleep, digestion, reproduction, and growth-related processes.

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What makes this worse is that this state is often mistaken for ambition, resilience, or productivity. Harvard Business Review has repeatedly framed burnout as the result of psychologically hazardous work patterns, not personal weakness. In consults, this is exactly what we see: people who are functioning on the outside, but internally feel wired, tired, inflamed, reactive, and unable to truly recover.

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WHAT CORTISOL IS DESIGNED TO DO Cortisol is one of the body’s key survival hormones, designed to help us wake up, stay alert, respond to pressure, regulate energy, and adapt to demand. In the right rhythm, it is beneficial. It keeps us motivated, focused, and functional when life requires more from us.

The problem begins when a short-term survival response becomes a constant state. Instead of rising when needed and settling when the threat has passed, cortisol stays elevated because the body is dealing with poor sleep, overstimulation, lack of rhythm and unprocessed stress. That is when the nervous system gets stuck in survival overdrive, preparing for danger instead of repair and recovery.

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When cortisol stays high for too long, it can affect:

● Mood and emotional regulation: Irritability, mood swings, anxiety, defensiveness, or emotional reactivity become the norm

● Mental clarity: Brain fog, poor concentration, slower thinking, and decision fatigue increase

● Sleep and recovery: You experience lighter sleep, frequent wake-ups, and waking up tired instead of restored are the signs

● Metabolic health: You notice stronger cravings, unstable appetite, poor blood sugar regulation, and abdominal fat gain

● The physical body: Tension, fatigue, inflammation, lower resilience, and slower recovery are an everyday affair

● Nervous system balance: You are constantly feeling wired, on edge, and unable to relax

In consults, this rarely looks dramatic at first. It looks like a high-functioning person who seems to be doing everything right: eating clean, taking supplements, exercising, meeting deadlines, and still waking at 3 am, depending on caffeine, craving sugar late in the day, snapping more easily, and feeling tired but unable to switch off. The issue is usually not effort. It is that the nervous system has lost rhythm, and the body no longer knows how to return to baseline.

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HOW TO CALM THE SYSTEM DOWN In our practice of approaching lifestyle as foundational medicine, we do not chase cortisol with one hack. We strengthen the body through the six non-negotiable pillars: Food Science and Nutrient Synergy; Adequate Holistic Movement; Deep Sleep; Emotional Wellness and Mental Health; Nature: Internal & External Environment; and Spirit & Breathwork. When these foundations improve, the nervous system stops feeling under attack all the time, and the body can move out of survival mode. What we recommend most often is simple and repeatable:

● Lengthen the exhale: Use box breathing or any breath pattern where the exhale is longer than the inhale. This helps move the body out of high alert and into a calmer parasympathetic state.

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● Protect deep sleep: Better cortisol control starts with better sleep, not more hacks. Deep sleep is where repair, recovery, and hormonal regulation happen.

● Move every day: Walking, strength work, or gentle movement can reduce stress in the moment and, over time, support a healthier cortisol rhythm.

● Eat for repair, not just fullness: Prioritize nutrient-dense foods, quality protein, healthy fats, and antioxidant-rich foods that support recovery from chronic stress.

● Reduce stimulation, not just stress: Excessive screen input, noise, and caffeine can keep the body vigilant.

● Use nature and quiet as biology, not luxury: Even a short daily pause in a calmer environment can help the body feel safer and less reactive.

● Get support when this becomes your default state: If stress, anxiety, panic, or poor sleep have become constant, therapy or professional support can help.

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High cortisol is not a problem by itself. The real problem is a body that never gets the signal that it is safe again. There is no prize for constantly sabotaging your health in the name of hustle. In the long run, the person who sustains energy, clarity, and resilience is the one with a regulated nervous system.

Luke Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert based in Mumbai.

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