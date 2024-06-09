Decoding high-functioning depression: Signs, causes and ways to treat it
SummaryHigh-functioning depression is a complex condition that masks mental suffering with outward productivity and success. A multi-pronged approach is needed to treat it
Neha Borkar, a 33-year-old Mumbai-based mechanical engineer, has been battling with high-functioning depression for nearly two decades. “It's like being a duck—calm on the surface, but paddling furiously underneath," she says of the mental condition that has been spoken about by celebrities too. Content creator-turned-actor Kusha Kapila has revealed in interviews about high-functioning depression being a highly misunderstood condition as it gets hidden under the veneer of success and a vibrant social life. Kapila has talked about relentlessly battling with feelings of emptiness and disinterest that remain invisible to the outside world.
Understanding high-functioning depression
High-functioning depression, though not a clinical diagnosis, is a term that resonates deeply within the mental health community for its depiction of individuals who struggle silently while maintaining a facade of normalcy. According to Dr. Amit Malik, founder & CEO of Amaha Health in Mumbai, the condition aligns closely with Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD), where individuals experience chronic but less severe symptoms of depression. This, he says, allows them to function daily without significant disruptions. “These individuals might not outwardly appear depressed and often perform at high levels, effectively masking their internal battles," he explains.
Shruti Puri, a clinical psychologist at Karma Care, Delhi emphasizes the complexity of recognizing high-functioning depression. “Symptoms of the condition — chronic fatigue, sadness or decreased interest in pleasurable activities — are often attributed to a busy lifestyle or temporary stress, rather than being recognized as indicators of a persistent depressive disorder," Puri states. There are other trickier symptoms.