Decoding high-functioning depression: Signs, causes and ways to treat it

Neha Borkar, a 33-year-old Mumbai-based mechanical engineer, has been battling with high-functioning depression for nearly two decades. “It's like being a duck—calm on the surface, but paddling furiously underneath," she says of the mental condition that has been spoken about by celebrities too. Content creator-turned-actor Kusha Kapila has revealed in interviews about high-functioning depression being a highly misunderstood condition as it gets hidden under the veneer of success and a vibrant social life. Kapila has talked about relentlessly battling with feelings of emptiness and disinterest that remain invisible to the outside world.