5 alternatives for high-risk exercises

Seated calf raises

The seated calf raise machine is still a popular fixture in gyms because it is excellent to train the soleus muscle. However, research, backed by simple muscle-building science which says the greater the stretch, the more the muscle grows, points towards focusing on standing versions for better hypertrophy. Bending the knee during raises makes sure the soleus muscle is worked. But, as per a paper titled Triceps surae muscle hypertrophy is greater after standing versus seated calf-raise training: “…the changes in muscle volume were significantly greater for the standing than seated condition leg in the lateral gastrocnemius (12.4% vs. 1.7%), medial gastrocnemius (9.2% vs. 0.6%), and whole triceps surae (5.6% vs. 2.1%) , but similar between legs in the soleus (2.1% vs. 2.9%, p = 0.410).” All the muscles mentioned are different parts of the calf.