HMPV virus: How doctors are using social media, humour to educate people
SummaryAs news about the HMPV virus flows unabated, doctors in India are making Instagram reels laced with humour to educate viewers and quell panic
It has been over two weeks since China reported cases of the HMPV (human metapneumovirus) virus, and this has caused covid-19-like panic across the globe, more so in Asia. The number of cases reported in India has surged to 13 (at the time of writing this story) — the most recent one, according to a report by Mint, being a 9-month-old child in Gujarat. Doctors, however, have been reiterating that the HMPV virus needn’t be a cause for panic or anxiety.