HMPV virus: How doctors are using social media, humour to educate people

Besides bulletins and reports, what’s notable is how medical professionals, in their own way, have taken to posting reels - laced with a dash of humour – to quell panic. Take ENT surgeon and comedian Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi for instance. A recent post of Chaturvedi, on his Instagram handle (@drjagdishchatur) has him pretending to be the HMPV virus and talking in a pronounced accent to convey one core message: the HMPV virus is completely unrelated to the covid-19 virus and – crucially – not as deadly. “Don’t insult us" he says, as if talking on behalf of the ‘virus in the spotlight’. To simplify the characteristics of the virus, Chaturvedi uses the familiar analogy of a tourist. “We are like (travel) vloggers, we come, sightsee and go", he says. He clarifies a few more points: a person infected by the virus doesn’t need any medication as such. And it is people with asthma or other respiratory conditions who need to take extra precautions.

“Thank you so much Doc !! Very nicely explained.. it's good to see an honest and logical approach to this rather than all the fear mongering going on currently relating to this", reads a viewer comment on the reel that’s got over 48k likes.

Dermatologist and venerealogist Dr Agni Kumar Bose and pediatrician Dr Barnali Battacharya, are other medical experts who have taken to the social media platform to release videos to allay fears and educate viewers. “Let’s not allow sensationalism to take over," writes gastroenterologist and everyone's favourite doctor on Instragram, Dr Palaniappan Manickam, aka Pal Manickam (@dr.pal.manickam), in a reel. In the post, Manickam lists out symptoms of the virus and prescribes basic precautions. A notable one is him prescribing a diet “rich in fruits, vegetables and fermented foods that can strengthen gut health".

Also read: Now, tech tools to measure cortisol levels, soothe anxiety "There’s no mandate but during sensitive times such as now, doctors and medical practitioners often feel responsible for raising awareness, and so take to making posts or reels. Educative yet humorous reels are effective as they help people understand the HMPV virus in a simpler way and minimise unnecessary panic and fear," says Dr Harish Chafle, consultant chest physician, bronchoscopists, intensivist and sleep disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Mumbai.

The last time doctors posted educational reels was during covid-19. “Several doctors across the country made long-form videos to debunk myths, safety measures to be followed, the importance of vaccines and why one shouldn’t panic," recalls Dr Ahmed Khan, consultant physician and diabetologist, Medicover Hospitals, Mumbai.

Regarding the HMPV virus, Khan says that while the virus is contagious— “it spreads easily through cough droplets, sneezes or touching things that may have been contaminated," there’s no specific treatment for it nor is there any vaccination. In his information video titled ‘Is HMPV a real threat’, Navi Mumbai-based Dr Vishal Gabale (@sos_health), elucidates that individuals who’ve taken flu shots or the pneumococcal vaccine will be able to ward off the virus quicker than those who haven’t. Gabale also says that this virus can be treated only symptomatically, much like a common cold.

“To prevent contracting the HMPV virus, remember to wear masks in crowded places, wash hands frequently and avoid close contact with those who are unwell," Chafle advises.

Quick facts about the HMPV virus Dr Chafle lists down two cautionary details about the HMPV virus:

HMPV is a respiratory virus, which if overlooked, can significantly impact your lungs. It can cause inflammation in the airways while lowering the lung's capacity to exchange oxygen, thus making it difficult to breathe properly. People with existing lung conditions like asthma, chronic bronchitis, and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) should be cautious and take extra care. HMPV can trigger these conditions and cause frequent flare-ups that can become severe in some cases. Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.

