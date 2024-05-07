On a holiday? Head to the park for a group exercise

A little after 6.30am on a recent Wednesday, I found myself doing an extended plank at Independence Square in Colombo among a group of exercisers and under the watchful eye of two fitness trainers, Tusari Ekanayake and Nathan Nikko. Not far away was a phalanx of military cadets doing crunches. The postcard perfect setting was framed by a rapidly more belligerent sun.

Also read: Busting 5 common wellness myths

On my previous trip to Sri Lanka, I had discovered TASS, a sports science, training and sports injury rehab centre that hosts group exercise classes every day. Many are outdoors—leading me to discover the joy of working out outdoors while on vacation. To many, exercising while on holiday would seem to miss the point of a break from our daily disciplines, but group exercise gives one instant access to excellent trainers and a band of fellow fitness devotees. For an hour or so, one feels like a local, part of the regular rhythms of a city.

Many gyms around the world allow visitors to join for a week or less. In Hong Kong, the plush Pure Fitness chain offers a month-long pass that enables a visitor to attend group classes that include a tai chi-yoga hybrid called Body Balance and a weight training routine called Body Pump. More than a decade ago, I had become addicted to the frenetic energy and camaraderie of large group exercise classes while living in Hong Kong. Pure Fitness uses formats created by Les Mills in Auckland, whose group classes set to fabulous music are franchised to 18,000 gyms in more than 100 countries.

TASS, founded ten years ago, has developed its own classes that incorporate weights, body weight training, and occasionally, a CrossFit routine. The sessions run 45 minutes. I did four in a week in early April and found very little repetition. A recent class started with a one-mile run past a pristine cricket field, so numerous in central Colombo that it often seems a city that permanently inhabits an era when sport was played in whites.