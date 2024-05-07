On a holiday? Head to the park for a group exercise

High-intensity interval training takes you out of your comfort zone—just as travel should, on occasion. Cooling down on a Saturday, I found myself in the multi-religious Borella Cemetery, so well-tended and with such beautiful statuary and tranquil Christian and Buddhist chapels that it should double as a movie set. The first gravestone I encountered had as its inscription the words from the Bible used on my father’s tombstone. Until months before his death at 76, he continued with his daily, early morning commitment to tennis and to 5BX, a Canadian Air Force exercise drill favoured also by actor Helen Mirren, 78. That morning, the inscription on the gravestone – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" – seemed also a broader encouragement to keep going even when exercise takes you almost beyond your limits.