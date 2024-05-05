Homeopathy: An alternative medicine or placebo?
SummaryScience-backed evidence may be lacking about the efficacy of homeopathy, but it is the second most popular medicinal treatment in India
66-year-old homemaker Champa Rajpuria’s journey with homeopathy started thirty years ago. Her 10-year-old son was diagnosed with a cyst in his brain, and he was healed without surgery with the help of homeopathy medicines. Since then, her trust in homeopathy has been ironclad. She has been taking homeopathy to manage her diabetes and knee pain for the past fifteen years. “Homeopathy medicines have worked wonders for me and my family. I believe that homeopathy works at the root cause of the ailment and in all my years of taking these medicines, not once have I seen any side effects. It has also helped in balancing my sugar levels," she shares.
Rajpuria is not alone in her faith in this alternative form of medicine. According to a report by Business Research Insights, the global homeopathic medicine market size was $854.4 million in 2021 and the market is projected to touch $1687.98 Million By 2031. As per the Ministry of Ayush, homeopathy is the second most popular system of medicine after allopathy in India with roughly 10% of the population relying solely on homeopathy for treatment and as per a Statista report, as of January 2021, there were approximately more than three lakh homeopathy doctors across India.
Homeopathy was developed by German physician and chemist Samuel Hahnemann in 1796. It is an alternative medicine based on the theory that a diluted form of a substance that causes the illness can also cure the illness. This diluted substance encourages the body to heal itself. Doctors from Dr. Prasanta Banerji Homoeopathic Research Foundation in Kolkata insist that homeopathy runs on the same principle as Ayurveda, uses the same plants and herbs, but with a different level of potency – it uses a highly diluted form of the herb or mineral. The process of dilution and shaking is called ‘succussion’ and it is believed that the more a substance is diluted this way, the better it treats the symptoms. Most homeopathic remedies consist of minerals or herbs that have been diluted in water multiple times, and almost none of the original substance remains in the final medicine.