Homeopathy: An alternative medicine or placebo?

While Dr. Banerji’s Foundation believes that “there is nothing incurable in homeopathy", it is this diluted form of medicine that sometimes raises questions regarding the medicine’s efficacy. However, despite many arguments against them, a significant part of the population often turns to homeopathy for treatment. “We have had severe complications post-homeopathic use. It could be due to the form or dose of the drug, it cannot be said," says Manisha Kumar*, an MBBS and MD from Chennai. But she is against belittling any form of medicine. “Homeopathy is also a science. Essentially, they do use the same core drugs that are needed in any form of medicine. It works for some, but patients mostly tend to swing between allopathy-homeopathy-Ayurveda all the time. Yet one must not forget that allopathic medicine is evidence-based in the good and adverse effects. “Other medicines do not show their adverse effects, so that is a drawback," she reveals.