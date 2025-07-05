Hormone therapy’s new dual role? Managing menopause and potential Alzheimer’s

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has been a cornerstone in managing menopause related symptoms. Over the last few years, there is some research on it's potential in reducing the risk or even delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Estrogen plays a vital role in brain function. It supports memory, cognition, and even mood regulation. As women approach menopause, the natural decline in estrogen may accelerate brain aging, possibly increasing vulnerability to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s. This has had researchers wonder whether HRT can be used to preserve cognitive function.