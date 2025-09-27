How recognition fuels both ambition and anxiety in music artists

Kshetrapal adds that this is often when art becomes product rather than process. Instead of writing to sublimate emotion, artists write for likes. The inner critic begins to dictate every move: Will this trend? Will they like me? It’s at this point, she says, that fragility calcifies into something harder to undo. The Indian context sharpens these dynamics further. As Singhal notes, recognition doesn’t just change an artist’s relationship with their work, but it alters how peers, communities, and even families treat them. Pressure mounts. Applause that once inspired quickly becomes a demand.