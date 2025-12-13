From anxiety to acidity: How stress shows up in your gut

Have you ever felt a queasy flutter in your stomach before a big presentation or noticed bloating after a particularly stressful day? Chances are you may have dismissed these as mere uneasy feelings or imaginary things. In reality, your gut and brain are in constant conversation through a bidirectional communication network known as the gut–brain axis. This link plays a powerful role in your digestive health, which is why emotional and mental stress so often shows up as physical symptoms in the gut.

The enteric nervous system—often called the “second brain"— is at the heart of this interaction. The gastrointestinal tract's lining has a sophisticated network of neurons that connect to the central nervous system. Anxiety or stress causes your brain to generate messages that can alter gut motility, slow down digestion, and heighten your sensitivity to discomfort. This can intensify symptoms like bloating, acidity, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

However, stress isn't the only offender. Diet and lifestyle choices have a major influence on gut health as well. Too many processed foods, excess caffeine or alcohol, and inadequate fibre can disrupt digestion. These habits also affect the balance of the gut microbiota—the billions of microorganisms that support digestion, nutrient absorption, immunity, and even mood regulation. An imbalance in this microbial ecosystem can contribute to long-term digestive issues, inflammation, and gas.

Common gastrointestinal problems often share overlapping causes. Acidity or acid reflux may stem from a poor diet, stress, or lying down immediately after meals. Bloating can result from food intolerances, bacterial imbalances in the small intestine, or swallowed air. IBS—characterised by abdominal pain, bloating, and irregular bowel movements—is closely linked to stress and altered gut–brain communication. So how can you keep your gut from staging a rebellion?

Manage stress: Incorporate practices like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or regular exercise. Even short, consistent routines can positively influence the gut–brain axis.

Eat mindfully: Focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fibre, and fermented foods such as yogurt. Eat slowly and avoid overeating to support digestion.

Build gut-friendly habits: Stay hydrated, get restful sleep, and avoid unnecessary antibiotics, which can harm beneficial gut bacteria.

Identify your triggers: Keep a food and symptom journal to spot patterns that aggravate your digestive issues.

Try prebiotics and probiotics: Prebiotics (found in garlic, onions, bananas, etc.) feed beneficial bacteria, while probiotics help replenish them—both useful for rebalancing your microbiome.

Understanding the gut–brain connection is key to improving your digestive health. By listening to your body and adopting supportive lifestyle changes, you can soothe your gut and nurture your well-being from the inside out.

Dr. Lohith U is consultant – surgical gastroenterology, bariatric and GI oncology at the Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru.