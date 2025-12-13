From anxiety to acidity: How stress shows up in your gut
From everyday stress to poor food habits, multiple factors disrupt your digestive system. Learn how your “second brain” responds to these triggers and what you can do to support it
Have you ever felt a queasy flutter in your stomach before a big presentation or noticed bloating after a particularly stressful day? Chances are you may have dismissed these as mere uneasy feelings or imaginary things. In reality, your gut and brain are in constant conversation through a bidirectional communication network known as the gut–brain axis. This link plays a powerful role in your digestive health, which is why emotional and mental stress so often shows up as physical symptoms in the gut.