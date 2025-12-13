From anxiety to acidity: How stress shows up in your gut

Have you ever felt a queasy flutter in your stomach before a big presentation or noticed bloating after a particularly stressful day? Chances are you may have dismissed these as mere uneasy feelings or imaginary things. In reality, your gut and brain are in constant conversation through a bidirectional communication network known as the gut–brain axis. This link plays a powerful role in your digestive health, which is why emotional and mental stress so often shows up as physical symptoms in the gut.