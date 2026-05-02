Swimming this summer? Here’s how to avoid getting breathless

All of this advice sounds simple, but it rarely feels that way when you try to apply it. What helps is breaking it down into steps. A friend who has been swimming regularly, often in open waters, pointed out that I was lifting my head, which explained the strain in my neck muscles. She also shared a couple of pointers that helped me understand where I was going wrong. The key is to let your head rest on the opposite shoulder from the side you’re breathing on. For instance, rest your head toward the left shoulder as you turn to breathe on the right, just as that arm comes out of the water for the stroke. This helps keep the head low and aligned. Another useful cue is to imagine keeping one side of your goggles in the water while lifting the other side just enough to take a breath. It’s a simple marker for how low your head can lie when you come out for air.