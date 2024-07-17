Lean on me: How to be an emotionally supportive, sensitive friend

Mental health problems may be unique to every person, but there are few thoughtful ways one can offer support to someone who may be struggling with personal battles, childhood trauma or challenging relationships.

Offer to help, don't assume: Remember to focus on the person’s needs rather than making assumptions about their issues. We are all different people facing the world in our own ways, so the help they need might differ from what you may need. Sometimes, help can mean actively problem-solving; other times, they may just need you to sit in silence and help them cope. The best way to know is by asking ‘What can I do to help?’

Let them feel all the feelings: One of the worst things we can do is stop vulnerable people from feeling uncomfortable emotions by means of protecting them. Those dealing with mental health issues may struggle with low self-esteem or have shame and doubt their ability to get better. It is vital to give importance to everything they may be feeling: the good, bad, and the ugly. If you begin to separate their feelings from becoming their thoughts, the healing process will start.

Hear to listen and not to reply: Be aware of what is being shared with you without interrupting them or immediately going into advice mode. Sometimes, when we have suffered through a similar mental health problem, we take it upon ourselves to talk about it and actively problem-solve for a buddy in need. I’m letting out a counsellor’s secret: The best way to help is by paraphrasing—it means to repeat what they said in your own words and ask them to clarify or elaborate to help you understand better. It shows that you care about their opinion; no matter how bad the current situation might be, they are still experts in their own life.

Check in consistently: We all know what a check-in is, but do we know how often to do it? Consistency is the key. You need to keep in touch and intentionally check-in with them to see where their mind is at. Offering timely check-ins shows more care and dedication than providing occasional advice. Be direct while asking them about their progress, at the same time, offer them pick-me-ups if they feel a lack of recovery. Accountability and a sprinkle of little cheer go a long way for someone in need.

Guide them to a counsellor: Ultimately, if you truly want to help someone work through their mental health problems, guide them towards professional help. Often, we may be doing more harm than good by trying to help our friends and family all by ourselves. Instead, encourage them to seek a qualified counsellor, support group, or psychiatry. You can start by giving them names and references of qualified counsellors you researched or enroll them in beneficial support groups. Instead of seeing this as an inability to heal oneself or weakness and failure, reassure them that seeking professional assistance is an act of courage.

In conclusion, offering effective emotional support requires a mix of asking about how the individual needs help, validating emotions, listening attentively, regularly checking up on them, and having difficult conversations about seeking professional help. Empower them to handle their issues while making your unconditional presence known. Being there to support someone requires empathy and creativity to assist them in exploring ways to heal, and these are the most fundamental aspects of a sound support system during tough times.

Dr. Kriti Gaur is a clinical counsellor, researcher and published author based out of San Francisco, California.