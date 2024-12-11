How to care for a child with autism: A practical guide
SummaryInstead of treating autism symptomatically, parents and caregivers of children with autism need to adopt an approach that's rooted in meaningful connections and communication
“Doctor, my child was diagnosed with autism at two-and-a-half years. I moved from a small town to a metropolis for therapies not available in my town. I did everything advised: he recites rhymes, writes words, and attends school with a shadow teacher. But I can never send him to school without the shadow teacher or leave him with relatives. He now has a routine he refuses to change—screaming at the smallest disruption. Despite being ‘better’ at numbers and alphabets, I struggle to teach him social behavior, and the embarrassment is unending. People call us names, and no one invites us over. What went wrong?"