How to care for a child with autism: A practical guide

“Doctor, my child was diagnosed with autism at two-and-a-half years. I moved from a small town to a metropolis for therapies not available in my town. I did everything advised: he recites rhymes, writes words, and attends school with a shadow teacher. But I can never send him to school without the shadow teacher or leave him with relatives. He now has a routine he refuses to change—screaming at the smallest disruption. Despite being ‘better’ at numbers and alphabets, I struggle to teach him social behavior, and the embarrassment is unending. People call us names, and no one invites us over. What went wrong?"