How to choose a gym that fits your budget

While price points and distance become immediate considerations, it comes down to equipment as well. But this depends on your goals. “My main goal is lifting, so I look specifically at lifting equipment when I choose a gym,” says Lydia Pagan, who is originally from Melbourne, Florida (USA) and has worked as an educator in Hyderabad since 2016. On an average, she would pay ₹10,000 for three-five months depending on discounts. Her gym falls under the mid-range tier in terms of price point, and is a 10-minute walk for her. “When I’m in Florida, I pay almost the same amount for my gym which is a 25-minute drive, but paying $30 a month allows me to use any of their affiliate gyms across the country. So I’m willing to have a little extra travel for a deal which allows me this flexibility,” says the 32-year-old. This is one of the biggest advantages of being part of a chain of gyms. In Pagan’s case, she used Planet Fitness, which would otherwise cost half the price ($15/month) if she didn’t want to use any of the affiliate branches.