How to choose a gym that fits your budget

A long-term gym is one of the most critical choices you will make in your fitness journey. There are very few gyms that will give you everything you want. And this isn’t just about equipment or space, it includes factors like the price, the distance, the operating hours and others. It also comes down to your experience with gyms. Advanced and experienced athletes could make do with little equipment without the help of trainers, but beginners might need access to more kinds of equipment to learn various exercises and the motivation of a larger space with more people in it.
A long-term gym is one of the most critical choices you will make in your fitness journey. There are very few gyms that will give you everything you want. And this isn’t just about equipment or space, it includes factors like the price, the distance, the operating hours and others. It also comes down to your experience with gyms. Advanced and experienced athletes could make do with little equipment without the help of trainers, but beginners might need access to more kinds of equipment to learn various exercises and the motivation of a larger space with more people in it.
For beginners, the variation in equipment ensures higher chances of experimenting with them and liking a form of exercise. When the gym has more people, it creates an atmosphere of collective motivation. Be wary of not agreeing to personal training sessions you don’t need, or top-up services like a steam room and classes you won’t sign-up for.
For beginners, the variation in equipment ensures higher chances of experimenting with them and liking a form of exercise. When the gym has more people, it creates an atmosphere of collective motivation. Be wary of not agreeing to personal training sessions you don’t need, or top-up services like a steam room and classes you won’t sign-up for.
There is a standard rate gyms usually charge. And the bracket is well defined. Anything which costs between ₹ 1000-2000 is a low-budget gym which usually caters to a loyal subscriber base and a particular area. These work best when placed in the right locality – filling the gap for those who have distance as one of their three most important factors in making a choice. These gyms might charge less, but that doesn’t always mean they offer less. There will be basic machines, weights for hypertrophy training, and just enough equipment like bands or maybe a kettlebell. There will also be a couple of treadmills and cycles and a squat rack. This is the bare minimum one should expect even for this price point. Sometimes these may not be airconditioned. Choose a gym like this if you’re open to supplementing the space with your own niche equipment.
The perfect example would be the gym I use in Goa. The monthly membership was ₹1000 before air conditioners were installed, driving it up to ₹1500 a month. It is compact, basic and has the equipment needed to train smart and train hard. Could it offer more? Certainly. But the clincher is that it is a two-minute walk away from home. There is another gym about two kilometres away with an ice bath, sauna and more space, but it costs ₹5000 a month. A good question to ask yourself here would be – is the more expensive gym more than three times better than the cheaper one? If the answer is no, then it’s worth sticking to your current gym. What it does offer though, is a massive discount on the attached padel and pickleball courts in the facility. Since my primary motive to go to the gym is not that, the deal doesn’t make sense. For racket players, it could be the perfect scenario.
While price points and distance become immediate considerations, it comes down to equipment as well. But this depends on your goals. “My main goal is lifting, so I look specifically at lifting equipment when I choose a gym,” says Lydia Pagan, who is originally from Melbourne, Florida (USA) and has worked as an educator in Hyderabad since 2016. On an average, she would pay ₹10,000 for three-five months depending on discounts. Her gym falls under the mid-range tier in terms of price point, and is a 10-minute walk for her. “When I’m in Florida, I pay almost the same amount for my gym which is a 25-minute drive, but paying $30 a month allows me to use any of their affiliate gyms across the country. So I’m willing to have a little extra travel for a deal which allows me this flexibility,” says the 32-year-old. This is one of the biggest advantages of being part of a chain of gyms. In Pagan’s case, she used Planet Fitness, which would otherwise cost half the price ($15/month) if she didn’t want to use any of the affiliate branches.
If your goal is a specialty, like pilates or spin classes or CrossFit or kick-boxing, then the choice changes. In such cases, you’re paying for expertise from trainers and equipment which caters to a specific practice.
Bivin Boban has been working out for nearly three decades. The 44-year-old has taken part in boxing competitions, and fall into the advanced gym-goer category. For him, the distance doesn’t matter, as long as there’s basic equipment. He likes to call himself ‘old-school’ when it comes to these. “I certainly see the equipment standard, the space allotted for other activities like an area to warm-up, do mobility or use the pull-up bar. When it comes to machines though, the more old-school the better – which means more dumbbells and enough barbells. That is what I want, but what I get is a lot of machines. Which is cool but they can never replace old-school weights. Most of the time my gym workouts are in hotel gyms (because my job involves a lot of travel)– so my brain is trained to make the most of whatever is available,” he shares.
Equipment standard can be quite the clincher. There is no point of having a good trainer if the equipment doesn’t cut it. For Pagan, it was an easy choice to join a women’s-only gym which was just a couple of minutes away from her place. “But it was unpredictable with its opening times and the equipment would be rusty or just not good enough to use regularly. In the end, I was willing to trade the comfort of a women’s-only gym for better and cleaner weights and machines,” she says.
Then there is the higher range of gyms. Anything costing more than ₹5000 per month falls under a premium category. Two similar gyms in different areas of the city can differ in terms of cost. But these are the gyms which should offer you a choice of class (yoga, pilates, callisthenics etc) and other add-ons like an ice bath or steam rooms. As Boban says, “Gyms are also spaces to network.” If you pay this much, it’s fair to demand a row of treadmills so you’re not waiting for your turn. Rowing machines, kettlebells, at least two cable machines and squat racks, and trainers who keep an eye on what you need without continuously making a sales pitch.
Another important factor, is your personality type. Pagan says she appreciates a certain amount of people in the gym. “It can’t be a ghost-town or a dead-zone. I don’t like being the centre of attention, to be one of just two or three people in a gym at a particular time, but I also don’t want it to be too full. Eventually, it comes down not just to the choice of gym, but also to the choice of time.”
If you’re willing to workout just before or after work hours, then pick one either near your home or your workplace. There will be some logistics like carrying a change but it might be worth the extra effort. Depending on how important fitness is in one’s life, it makes sense to pay more for a gym which runs till slightly later at night and opens as early as 6am.
Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.