Why you should do goblet squats

You can start with very little elevation, and eventually use plates on the floor to keep your heels on while you perform the goblet squat. The only drawback of this exercise is that there is a ceiling to how much weight you can load by holding just one dumbbell, kettlebell, or plate. This is why most people choose to focus on the barbell squats. But that doesn’t mean goblet squats can’t be used for muscle and strength building. Think about working it into your routine rather than replacing another compound exercise. I have started doing goblet squats as part of my core routine. Despite its reliance on the lower body, the constant bracing of the core due to the weight being held in front of the body torches the core muscles over 10-15 quality reps. It is a great way to break the monotony of doing crunches and knee-raises in an abs routine.