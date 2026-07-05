Why you should do goblet squats

Learning a squat and eventually moving on to doing them with weights is one of the first things that gym-goers learn to do. Once you’ve mastered the basic squat, the back squat and the front squat will quickly follow as the next two exercises for the back and legs. But there is one variant from the squat family that goes under the radar, despite its ability to correct squatting form, work the core and multiple muscle groups in the lower body.
Learning a squat and eventually moving on to doing them with weights is one of the first things that gym-goers learn to do. Once you’ve mastered the basic squat, the back squat and the front squat will quickly follow as the next two exercises for the back and legs. But there is one variant from the squat family that goes under the radar, despite its ability to correct squatting form, work the core and multiple muscle groups in the lower body.
A goblet squat requires you to hold the weight close to the chest, and this method is not just easier on the body, but also makes sure that the body maintains a neutral spine with the core engaged and the knees traveling away from each other rather than caving in.
A goblet squat requires you to hold the weight close to the chest, and this method is not just easier on the body, but also makes sure that the body maintains a neutral spine with the core engaged and the knees traveling away from each other rather than caving in.
It is a single equipment exercise which can be done either using a plate, a kettlebell or a dumbbell. One has to use both hands to hold the weight to the chest, which forces the elbows to be between the knees while they are pushed away in the correct way.
“Holding the weight in front of your body teaches the importance of keeping a neutral spine, shoulders back and down, and core engaged. Bringing your elbows inside your knees at the bottom of the squat teaches proper knee alignment, reducing the chance of injury caused by improper alignment,” says a Gymshark piece titled Goblet Squats: The Smarter Way to Build Leg & Core Strength.
The goblet squat is an excellent form correction tool. Even seasoned lifters go back to the goblet squat in case they notice a flaw in their form, just to relearn the muscle memory of performing a good squat. This is mainly because of the counterbalance effect that happens when the weight is held in front of the body. It prevents the chest from caving in because of the mechanics of the move and also increases ankle mobility in case you’re feeling stiff in the body’s lowermost joint. Stronger ankles mean protection from serious injury in case of a slip or a sprain.
There are a few things to keep in mind while performing the goblet squat. Lower the body slowly so it goes down into the squatting position over 3-5 seconds and then hold at the bottom for two seconds. Now comes the drive and this is very important. Make sure the core, the legs, the glutes and the shoulders are all engaged as the body drives up – this will make sure that every muscle engaged is working, getting the full potential of this compound exercise. There are seven muscle groups which work in the goblet squat: the quadriceps and the glutes as the primary movers, the hamstrings and the adductors (inner thigh muscles) are the secondary movers while the spine, core and upper back act as the stabilisers. There are very few single-equipment exercises which activate so many muscles.
The variations of the goblet squat are also quite interesting. The heel-elevated version is a favourite among those who want to focus on building their quads. “By lifting your heels, you can maintain a more upright torso and achieve a deeper squat. This effectively shifts the mechanical tension toward the quadriceps, making it a superior quad-building exercise,” says an article titled Goblet Squat Muscles Worked: A Science-Backed Hypertrophy Guide, published on the very popular gym blog Strive Workout.
You can start with very little elevation, and eventually use plates on the floor to keep your heels on while you perform the goblet squat. The only drawback of this exercise is that there is a ceiling to how much weight you can load by holding just one dumbbell, kettlebell, or plate. This is why most people choose to focus on the barbell squats. But that doesn’t mean goblet squats can’t be used for muscle and strength building. Think about working it into your routine rather than replacing another compound exercise. I have started doing goblet squats as part of my core routine. Despite its reliance on the lower body, the constant bracing of the core due to the weight being held in front of the body torches the core muscles over 10-15 quality reps. It is a great way to break the monotony of doing crunches and knee-raises in an abs routine.
The one exercise the goblet squat does have a lot of advantages over is the leg press. The leg press, done seated in a machine, is great to isolate the quads, but does not have the overall athletic effect on the body as the goblet squat. Plus, it’s just easier to do in a gym, not relying on a machine’s availability. So the next time the smith machine or the leg press machine or the barbells aren’t available, just pick up some weight and make sure you do some goblet squats.