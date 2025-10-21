How to keep your fitness routine alive through the upcoming party season

Pallavi Barman, 42, is aiming to run a sub-2 half marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which takes place on the third weekend of January every year. She has trained hard all through the year and from September, has started increasing her mileage and focussing on her running form. However, despite her best efforts, Barman shares that her training and nutrition routines are wont to get disrupted between Diwali and New Year’s Day. For, late nights, parties, dinners, weddings, eating and drinking increase significantly for Barman during these months. This, in turn, translates into missed training sessions, but that's not all. As she notes, her performance during the training sessions takes a hit too owing to lack of sleep and alcohol intake.

Nirav Mehta, 44, has been running the Tata Mumbai Marathon for the last six years and he shows up, every single year, at the starting line hoping to improve on his previous year’s timing. However, every single year Mehta’s training suffers in December as he takes a family vacation with kids during the Christmas holidays and also attends a fair few year end parties – both of which impact his race timings.

The months between Diwali to December are a difficult time for everyone who is training towards a goal and exercising to improve their fitness. This is because not only do people eat and drink more, including sugary and deep fried treats, they also miss several training sessions or don’t find enough time to go through a full workout. People often turn to compensatory exercise thinking that would balance off their indulgences. “A brief disruption in exercise won’t drastically affect your fitness or strength if you’re generally active. The key is to return to your regular routine as soon as possible – consistency over time matters more than short breaks,” Dr Dinesh Kumar, director for internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida.

SAY NO TO COMPENSATORY EXERCISING It’s a poor approach towards both exercise and happy, celebratory occasions when people opt for compensatory exercise whenever they eat more or indulge in one treat too many. Many feel regret and even guilt at missing their workouts while eating and drinking more. “The key is damage control, not perfection. Instead of aiming for strict diets or intense training, focus on maintaining consistency in small ways,” advises Preeti Shetty, senior sports scientist at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital’s sports rehab department in Mumbai.

Trying to exercise to compensate for indulging in sweet treats and fat-rich foods during the festive season creates a message that “food must be earned” or “exercise is your punishment,” says deep health coach Simrun Chopra. Obviously, none of this is true.

“A short break won’t erase your progress. Your body holds on to fitness longer than you think. Strength and endurance begin to dip only after about 10–14 days of total inactivity,” says Shetty. And, for recreational athletes the window is at least twice as wide. Therefore, Chopra suggests, “Focus on returning to a normal routine or day with the same exercise laid out in your programme without trying to over-compensate. Festive celebrations are incomplete without some great food. It is important to shed those extra calories and fats to avoid other health issues. But compensating with extra exercise for indulgent eating during the festivals is not a great idea as over-exercising can prove to be harmful for our body.”

THINK OF THE FESTIVE SEASON AS A ‘MAINTENANCE PHASE’ Compensatory workouts like “burning off” what you ate often do more harm than good. They create a negative relationship with food and exercise. Instead of punishing yourself for eating, focus on balance across days, advises Shetty. “If one day is heavy on food and drinks, the next could be one with lighter meals and more steps. Exercise should be a celebration of movement, not a penalty for enjoyment. One big meal doesn’t make you unhealthy, just like one workout doesn’t make you fit,” says Shetty.

Even short workouts, brisk walks, and bodyweight circuits can help keep your metabolism active. Skipping meals before functions leads to overeating later, so eat and eat mindfully.

Also, hydration is underrated during this season. Keep your water intake high and limit sugary drinks and alcohol. “Think of this festive season as a maintenance phase and not a fat-loss or performance phase,” says Shetty. “Even if your gym routine is affected, stay active through movement and dance at parties, climb stairs instead of taking elevators, go for short mobility or cardio sessions… the goal is to keep the engine running, even at lower intensity. You will return to your regular routine more easily if you keep some movement going.”

Kumar warns that compensatory workouts could backfire if overdone and could lead to fatigue or injury. “Instead of punishing workouts, opt for steady, moderate activity like brisk walking or yoga to keep your metabolism active,” he adds. When the body is not given enough time to recover after exercise there is always the risk that a fatigued body will be more susceptible to injury. Rest is an important part of training. It allows your body to recover for your next workout. When you do not get enough rest, it can lead to poor performance and health problems.

According to Kumar, the best strategy is moderation, not deprivation. “Enjoy your favourite festive foods in small portions, stay active, and focus on social connections rather than just food. A balanced mindset helps you celebrate without guilt or regret,” he says. Also, be mindful of your sleep, hydration, and movement as those three pillars will balance out most indulgences. And once the season is over, simply slide back into your routine without any crash diets or detoxes. Consistency across the year matters far more than being perfect for a few weeks.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.