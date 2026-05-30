Build an ice-cream toolkit for summer

It’s one of those things you want to try at home—making ice cream from scratch. Even though we are spoiled for choice with a gazillion brands out there, nothing quite beats a tub of homemade ice cream, and most of us have tried to churn a batch at some point in time.
The internet is a great place for inspiration, recipes and hacks, and offers just the right motivation when you fail. But once you have the perfect toolkit and a good recipe, it’s only a matter of time and patience before it all comes together.
The Indian summer allows plenty of scope for experimentation with seasonal fruits and berries—mango, jamun, chikoo and jackfruit make for exceptional flavour variations. And with equipment now far more affordable, homemade ice-cream projects feel a lot less intimidating.
Here’s what you need to make your own ice cream.