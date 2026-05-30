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Build an ice-cream toolkit for summer

Rituparna Roy
4 min read30 May 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Serve bowls by The Purple Pony.
Serve bowls by The Purple Pony.
Summary

With the right equipment and ingredients, it’s easy to make ice cream at home and serve it like a pro—without breaking into a sweat

Gift this article

It’s one of those things you want to try at home—making ice cream from scratch. Even though we are spoiled for choice with a gazillion brands out there, nothing quite beats a tub of homemade ice cream, and most of us have tried to churn a batch at some point in time.

It’s one of those things you want to try at home—making ice cream from scratch. Even though we are spoiled for choice with a gazillion brands out there, nothing quite beats a tub of homemade ice cream, and most of us have tried to churn a batch at some point in time.

The internet is a great place for inspiration, recipes and hacks, and offers just the right motivation when you fail. But once you have the perfect toolkit and a good recipe, it’s only a matter of time and patience before it all comes together.

The internet is a great place for inspiration, recipes and hacks, and offers just the right motivation when you fail. But once you have the perfect toolkit and a good recipe, it’s only a matter of time and patience before it all comes together.

The Indian summer allows plenty of scope for experimentation with seasonal fruits and berries—mango, jamun, chikoo and jackfruit make for exceptional flavour variations. And with equipment now far more affordable, homemade ice-cream projects feel a lot less intimidating.

Here’s what you need to make your own ice cream.

SERVE BOWLS

Beautiful ice-cream bowls can add an element of fun and charm. These bowls have an elegant clear glass look complemented by a pop of colour at the bottom. Go ahead and serve your freshly churned ice cream in them with a touch of style and indulgence.

Price: 4,099; available on The Purple Pony

Also Read | Why Gujarat is India's ice-cream capital

MIXING BOWLS

A stainless steel mixing bowl available on Nykaa.

Your ice-cream base requires a cool environment and stainless steel chills the ingredients quickly. The best tip is to place the mixing bowls in the freezer before combining your dairy and sugar mixture at a low temperature, allowing everything to whip smoothly. This bowl comes with a bright enamel coating, a change from your regular stainless steel vessels.

Price: 1,160; available on Nykaa

INSULATED STORAGE BOX

Insulated storage box available on Amazon.

Keeping your ice cream cold and stable can be stressful considering India’s long and harsh summer. Get your hands on containers that have a double-wall insulation, which keeps the ice cream stable. They are also convenient to store a variety of frozen desserts like sorbets and frozen yogurt.

Price: 598; available on Amazon

KULFI MOULDS

Kulfi moulds by Hazel Kitchenware.

Kulfi moulds are a great addition to the pantry in a way they give that classic cylindrical shape, and are meant for individual servings and portions. They come with lids so you can enjoy your kulfi straight out of the mould.

Price: 279 (pack of 6); available on Hazel Kitchenware

ELECTRIC ICE-CREAM MACHINE

An electric ice cream maker available on Access.

An ice-cream machine is a great investment, especially if you plan to make ice cream at home frequently. Simply pre-freeze the bowl overnight, add your ingredients, and let the machine do the rest. It can create everything from gelato and ice cream to frozen yogurt.

Price: 7,999; available on Access

THE RIGHT SCOOPER

Ice cream scooper available on Home Centre.

A reliable ice-cream scoop can make a difference when serving frozen desserts at home. A sturdy plastic scoop glides through the ice cream, shapes cookie dough, and portions cake batter with minimal effort, keeping prep neat and hassle-free.

Price: 199; available on Home Centre

MANGO YOGURT SEMIFREDDO

Mango yogurt semifreddo.

Serves 4

Ingredients
2 whole eggs
6 egg yolks
6 tbsp honey
One and three-fourth cup mango pulp
Half cup yogurt
Half cup fresh cream
1 cup whipping cream No.2
A pinch of salt, as per taste

For garnish
One and one-fourth cup fresh mango, cubed
2 tsp soaked chia seeds
Chopped nuts (of your choice)

Method

In a bowl, combine eggs, egg yolk and honey. Place a stock pot with some water on the stove and top with the bowl of eggs and cook over a double-boiler while constantly whisking on low-medium heat, making sure the eggs do not catch at the bottom of the bowl. Cook till it becomes a nice thick ribbon consistency. Take off heat and whisk in the mango pulp, yogurt, salt and cream. Emulsify or mix till well combined.

Whisk the whipping cream No.2 with a hand blender till it reaches a soft peak.

Gently fold the yogurt mango mixture into the whipped heavy cream until just combined. Pour this mixture into desired glasses or set into a pan to scoop.

Set in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours or overnight.

To assemble, spoon a layer of fresh mango cubes into chilled bowls, top with scoops of mango semifreddo and layer with soaked chia seeds. Scatter chopped nuts like almonds, hazelnut, pistachio and walnuts.

By chef Prathana A. Narang, chief product officer, Lick, Bengaluru

ROASTED ALMOND COLD COFFEE ICE CREAM

Roasted almond cold coffee ice cream.

Makes 8-10 scoops

Ingredients

Half cup condensed milk
One-fourth cup cream
One-and-a-half-tbsp coffee powder
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Pinch of salt
Half-cup roasted almonds, chopped

Method

In a pan warm up cream and add instant coffee to it. Mix until the coffee dissolves. Let this sit aside until it cools down.

With an electric beater or a hand whisk, whip the cream until stiff peaks form.

In a bowl combine condensed milk along with the cream and coffee mixture and a pinch of salt. Mix it well.

Fold in the whipped cream in 2-3 parts without overmixing it. Fold in the almonds. Transfer the mixture to a clean container and let it freeze for 6-8 hours or overnight.

Transfer the ice cream to the fridge for 15 minutes to soften it up a little. Scoop out the ice cream, pour over a spoonful of coffee decoction and garnish it with chopped roasted almonds.

By Saloni Kukreja, founder, Indu Ice Cream, Mumbai

Also Read | 25 ice creams to help you forget the summer heat
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodBuild an ice-cream toolkit for summer

Build an ice-cream toolkit for summer

Rituparna Roy
4 min read30 May 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Serve bowls by The Purple Pony.
Serve bowls by The Purple Pony.
Summary

With the right equipment and ingredients, it’s easy to make ice cream at home and serve it like a pro—without breaking into a sweat

Gift this article

It’s one of those things you want to try at home—making ice cream from scratch. Even though we are spoiled for choice with a gazillion brands out there, nothing quite beats a tub of homemade ice cream, and most of us have tried to churn a batch at some point in time.

It’s one of those things you want to try at home—making ice cream from scratch. Even though we are spoiled for choice with a gazillion brands out there, nothing quite beats a tub of homemade ice cream, and most of us have tried to churn a batch at some point in time.

The internet is a great place for inspiration, recipes and hacks, and offers just the right motivation when you fail. But once you have the perfect toolkit and a good recipe, it’s only a matter of time and patience before it all comes together.

The internet is a great place for inspiration, recipes and hacks, and offers just the right motivation when you fail. But once you have the perfect toolkit and a good recipe, it’s only a matter of time and patience before it all comes together.

The Indian summer allows plenty of scope for experimentation with seasonal fruits and berries—mango, jamun, chikoo and jackfruit make for exceptional flavour variations. And with equipment now far more affordable, homemade ice-cream projects feel a lot less intimidating.

Here’s what you need to make your own ice cream.

SERVE BOWLS

Beautiful ice-cream bowls can add an element of fun and charm. These bowls have an elegant clear glass look complemented by a pop of colour at the bottom. Go ahead and serve your freshly churned ice cream in them with a touch of style and indulgence.

Price: 4,099; available on The Purple Pony

Also Read | Why Gujarat is India's ice-cream capital

MIXING BOWLS

A stainless steel mixing bowl available on Nykaa.

Your ice-cream base requires a cool environment and stainless steel chills the ingredients quickly. The best tip is to place the mixing bowls in the freezer before combining your dairy and sugar mixture at a low temperature, allowing everything to whip smoothly. This bowl comes with a bright enamel coating, a change from your regular stainless steel vessels.

Price: 1,160; available on Nykaa

INSULATED STORAGE BOX

Insulated storage box available on Amazon.

Keeping your ice cream cold and stable can be stressful considering India’s long and harsh summer. Get your hands on containers that have a double-wall insulation, which keeps the ice cream stable. They are also convenient to store a variety of frozen desserts like sorbets and frozen yogurt.

Price: 598; available on Amazon

KULFI MOULDS

Kulfi moulds by Hazel Kitchenware.

Kulfi moulds are a great addition to the pantry in a way they give that classic cylindrical shape, and are meant for individual servings and portions. They come with lids so you can enjoy your kulfi straight out of the mould.

Price: 279 (pack of 6); available on Hazel Kitchenware

ELECTRIC ICE-CREAM MACHINE

An electric ice cream maker available on Access.

An ice-cream machine is a great investment, especially if you plan to make ice cream at home frequently. Simply pre-freeze the bowl overnight, add your ingredients, and let the machine do the rest. It can create everything from gelato and ice cream to frozen yogurt.

Price: 7,999; available on Access

THE RIGHT SCOOPER

Ice cream scooper available on Home Centre.

A reliable ice-cream scoop can make a difference when serving frozen desserts at home. A sturdy plastic scoop glides through the ice cream, shapes cookie dough, and portions cake batter with minimal effort, keeping prep neat and hassle-free.

Price: 199; available on Home Centre

MANGO YOGURT SEMIFREDDO

Mango yogurt semifreddo.

Serves 4

Ingredients
2 whole eggs
6 egg yolks
6 tbsp honey
One and three-fourth cup mango pulp
Half cup yogurt
Half cup fresh cream
1 cup whipping cream No.2
A pinch of salt, as per taste

For garnish
One and one-fourth cup fresh mango, cubed
2 tsp soaked chia seeds
Chopped nuts (of your choice)

Method

In a bowl, combine eggs, egg yolk and honey. Place a stock pot with some water on the stove and top with the bowl of eggs and cook over a double-boiler while constantly whisking on low-medium heat, making sure the eggs do not catch at the bottom of the bowl. Cook till it becomes a nice thick ribbon consistency. Take off heat and whisk in the mango pulp, yogurt, salt and cream. Emulsify or mix till well combined.

Whisk the whipping cream No.2 with a hand blender till it reaches a soft peak.

Gently fold the yogurt mango mixture into the whipped heavy cream until just combined. Pour this mixture into desired glasses or set into a pan to scoop.

Set in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours or overnight.

To assemble, spoon a layer of fresh mango cubes into chilled bowls, top with scoops of mango semifreddo and layer with soaked chia seeds. Scatter chopped nuts like almonds, hazelnut, pistachio and walnuts.

By chef Prathana A. Narang, chief product officer, Lick, Bengaluru

ROASTED ALMOND COLD COFFEE ICE CREAM

Roasted almond cold coffee ice cream.

Makes 8-10 scoops

Ingredients

Half cup condensed milk
One-fourth cup cream
One-and-a-half-tbsp coffee powder
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Pinch of salt
Half-cup roasted almonds, chopped

Method

In a pan warm up cream and add instant coffee to it. Mix until the coffee dissolves. Let this sit aside until it cools down.

With an electric beater or a hand whisk, whip the cream until stiff peaks form.

In a bowl combine condensed milk along with the cream and coffee mixture and a pinch of salt. Mix it well.

Fold in the whipped cream in 2-3 parts without overmixing it. Fold in the almonds. Transfer the mixture to a clean container and let it freeze for 6-8 hours or overnight.

Transfer the ice cream to the fridge for 15 minutes to soften it up a little. Scoop out the ice cream, pour over a spoonful of coffee decoction and garnish it with chopped roasted almonds.

By Saloni Kukreja, founder, Indu Ice Cream, Mumbai

Also Read | 25 ice creams to help you forget the summer heat
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodBuild an ice-cream toolkit for summer
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