How to manage high blood pressure with simple lifestyle tweaks

Just under a month ago, the world celebrated Hypertension Day on May 17. Considering an even more recent report published by online medical site Healio, Hypertension unawareness rose from 2013 to 2023, you might reason that having a day just for this condition that silently creeps on us is essential. Furthermore, a May 2024 WHO (World Health Organisation) report states that Indians have been consuming nearly twice the recommended amount of sodium (10.98 gms). And this is making the population more susceptible to high blood pressure (hypertension). WHO's recommendation is to use Lower Sodium Salt Substitutes (LSSS). Unavoidable as hypertension or blood pressure is, Lounge spoke to experts to know if there are simple tweaks you could make to your daily to control this condition before it turns severe.