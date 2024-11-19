Lounge
10 ways to support someone with OCD
Divya Naik 1 min read 19 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryOCD or obsessive compulsive disorder is more than just having an obsession for cleanliness. Therapists share insights to understand the disorder and the kind of support OCD patients need
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) affects millions, yet it remains one of the most misunderstood mental health conditions. Commonly reduced to stereotypes, such as the need for order or cleanliness, OCD is much more complex. It involves persistent, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive actions (compulsions) that are often an attempt to alleviate intense anxiety. Lounge spoke to mental health professionals to get insights on how one can offer meaningful, informed support to those living with OCD.
