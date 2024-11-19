10 ways to support someone with OCD

1. Learn the reality behind OCD

One of the first steps in offering support is educating yourself about OCD beyond popular misconceptions. “OCD is commonly mistaken for a quirk or a heightened sense of neatness," explains Dr. Neerja Aggarwal, co-founder of Emoneeds, a digital mental health platform based in Delhi. “In reality, OCD is a clinical disorder marked by intrusive thoughts and anxiety-driven compulsions. These behaviors range from excessive checking and counting to avoiding certain actions that might seem irrational but are crucial for the person coping with it." Dr. Kersi Chavda, consultant psychiatrist at P. D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai adds that misconceptions can deepen the stigma. “OCD is often dismissed as just being overly neat or organized, but the reality is it encompasses a broad range of behaviors and thoughts, all driven by intense anxiety," he says. Clearing up these misconceptions fosters understanding and reduces the shame many with OCD experience.

1. Learn the reality behind OCD One of the first steps in offering support is educating yourself about OCD beyond popular misconceptions. “OCD is commonly mistaken for a quirk or a heightened sense of neatness," explains Dr. Neerja Aggarwal, co-founder of Emoneeds, a digital mental health platform based in Delhi. “In reality, OCD is a clinical disorder marked by intrusive thoughts and anxiety-driven compulsions. These behaviors range from excessive checking and counting to avoiding certain actions that might seem irrational but are crucial for the person coping with it." Dr. Kersi Chavda, consultant psychiatrist at P. D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai adds that misconceptions can deepen the stigma. “OCD is often dismissed as just being overly neat or organized, but the reality is it encompasses a broad range of behaviors and thoughts, all driven by intense anxiety," he says. Clearing up these misconceptions fosters understanding and reduces the shame many with OCD experience.

Also read: 8 myths about ADHD and how to handle it 2. Acknowledge it as a serious condition A vital part of supporting someone with OCD is recognizing it as a legitimate mental health disorder rather than a matter of willpower or personality.Dr. Fabian Almeida, consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan points out that OCD symptoms are often mistaken for stubbornness or laziness. “This perspective only exacerbates the individual’s anxiety and hinders support," he says. Viewing OCD as a complex condition, rather than something one can “snap out of," can open up a more empathetic way of engaging with your loved one.

3. Encourage professional help for effective treatment Encouraging someone with OCD to seek professional support is essential. Treatments like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), specifically Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), can help individuals face their fears without relying on compulsions. Dr. Chavda advises families to support this journey without attempting to act as therapists themselves. “Supporting professional treatment is crucial because OCD requires structured therapeutic intervention," he says. Friends and family can encourage regular treatment but should avoid managing symptoms directly .

Dr. Almeida emphasizes the value of sticking to a consistent treatment routine and follow-ups. He advises that encouraging regular professional care is one of the best ways to contribute positively to the individual’s recovery journey.

4. Avoid reinforcing compulsions and set boundaries It may be tempting to help alleviate the person’s anxiety by participating in their rituals, but this can reinforce the OCD cycle. “Acknowledging their struggle without engaging in compulsive behaviors is essential," explains Aggarwal. She suggests setting boundaries by offering emotional support without enabling rituals. “Encourage them to focus on healthier coping mechanisms, such as mindfulness or therapeutic practices, without reinforcing the compulsions that offer only temporary relief."

5. Communicate with empathy and validation Communication plays a key role in making someone with OCD feel supported. Aggarwal advises that you focus on listening rather than trying to “fix" the issue. “Statements like ‘I understand this is difficult for you’ or ‘I’m here to support you’ show empathy without minimizing their distress," she says. Validating their experience without trivializing it helps the individual feel understood and safe sharing their challenges with you. Almeida recommends using encouraging messages and reminders to motivate self-help. Small notes or gentle reminders can boost morale and show that support doesn’t have to come through participating in compulsions.

6. Celebrate small steps and progress Celebrating even the smallest victories can be highly motivating for someone with OCD. Acknowledging progress—whether it’s managing a compulsion or attending a therapy session—can help reduce feelings of inadequacy. Chavda stresses the importance of these small celebrations, saying, “Recognizing incremental victories reinforces positive change and encourages the person to continue their journey toward recovery."Almeida advises focusing on the progress rather than the compulsions themselves. This subtle shift in focus provides positive reinforcement and reduces feelings of guilt that often accompany OCD behaviors.

Also read: Winter wellness care: 5 hacks to stay healthy and beat the cold blues 7. Resist comparisons with non-OCD individuals Avoid comparing the individual’s progress with others, whether they’re people with OCD or without. Each person’s experience with OCD is unique, and comparisons can lead to frustration or feelings of inadequacy. Almeida emphasizes that “recovery is highly individualized, and it’s critical not to place undue pressure on someone to conform to others’ progress or expectations." Acknowledging the individual’s unique journey validates their effort and supports their self-worth.

8. Help establish routine and calm environments A structured, supportive environment can be grounding for someone with OCD. “Creating a predictable routine together helps reduce uncertainty and anxiety," Aggarwal explains. She suggests that daily routines, combined with mindfulness exercises like deep breathing or meditation, provide comfort and reduce anxiety. “Doing these activities together not only supports them but also strengthens the bond," she says. Identifying and managing specific triggers can also create a more comforting space. Chavda advises setting clear boundaries about what family members can or cannot help with, emphasizing that routines and a calm environment provide comfort without reinforcing compulsive behaviors.

9. Encourage healthy outlets and creative expression Creative outlets offer emotional release and reduce reliance on compulsions as a coping mechanism. Aggarwal recommends activities such as journaling, drawing, or playing music to channel emotions constructively. “Encouraging creative expression provides both a distraction and a source of relief," she says. These activities foster self-expression and reduce anxiety, helping the individual focus on something positive and productive. Almeida also notes that such activities can help shift focus away from compulsions, giving the individual a sense of control over their mental space.

10. Care for your own mental well-being Supporting someone with OCD can be emotionally challenging, and caregiver burnout is a real risk. Almeida advises prioritizing your own mental health to ensure you can provide the best support possible. “Regular breaks and setting boundaries are essential to avoid exhaustion," he says. Taking time for yourself is not selfish; it’s necessary for maintaining the energy and empathy required to support your loved one. Chavda adds that self-care also includes being mindful of your emotional state around your loved one with OCD. “Avoid exhibiting anxiety yourself, as this can aggravate their own symptoms," he explains. Seeking support from friends or professional guidance can make a significant difference in managing feelings of frustration or helplessness .

Offering support to someone with OCD requires patience, empathy, and a deep understanding of the condition. By learning about the nuances of OCD, setting healthy boundaries, and encouraging professional help, loved ones can provide an invaluable support system that fosters confidence and autonomy. As Aggarwal puts it, “OCD support is about providing a balance of empathy and healthy boundaries."

Divya Naik is a Mumbai-based journalist and writer.