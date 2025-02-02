How to stem ‘brain rot’ and reclaim attention for your well-being

Have you ever wondered about the power of attention and its connection to your well-being? Here is a simple thought experiment before you read further. Sit comfortably and take a moment to bring your attention to any one sensation in your body for a few seconds. Resist the urge to move and just pay attention to this sensation and watch what happens next. Most likely you would have observed that the very process of paying attention to the sensation brought some change to the sensation. Perhaps it intensified, moved to a different part of the body, or evoked some other image or emotion in your mind.