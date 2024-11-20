5 effective ways to slow down age-related weight gain

First, let’s understand what’s happening inside the body as it ages. The human body is made up of components like lean tissue, bones and water. Lean tissue includes muscles and organs and after the age of 35, the body starts to lose this lean tissue. Some digestive organs may also start to lose some of their cells. Your bones start to lose some of their minerals and density, eventually leading to the possibility of developing osteoporosis. Tissue loss could reduce the amount of water the body can hold, bringing down hydration levels as well. This entire process of loss of lean tissue and bones is called atrophy.- the prime reason for fat-building in the centre of the body and around your internal organs. The other effect of atrophy is slower metabolism that leads to hormonal shifts and inflammation.

Also read: World vegan month: How to balance your vegan diet with some help from Ayurveda Hormonal shifts are unavoidable as the body ages. Estradial, a form of estrogen responsible for regulating body weight, goes down. Lower levels of this hormone leads to weight gain. Elevated cortisol (stress hormone) levels because of poor sleep or inflammation is also linked to weight gain since the body is just not getting enough rest. Knowing all this, here are some steps you can take in order to control the pace of age-related weight gain for yourself:

Build your muscle while you can: The best workout is one that is consistent and engages you physically and mentally. You should want to look forward to it. You don’t need a fancy gym membership or dumbbells to work out, your own body weight is enough to form a routine. The benefits of building muscle are multifold. It will help you maintain bone density, boost sleep quality, improve calcium assimilation, regulate blood pressure and strengthen the heart – all important aspects of controlling weight gain in a healthy manner.

Have meals rich in protein: If your basic KFT (kidney function test) reports are normal, bring on the protein, every single day, in every single meal! Protein-rich meals help improve insulin resistance and lower cholesterol, thereby reducing inflammation makers in the body. This puts you are a lower risk of developing diabetes.

Home food > processed food: The more you eat processed food or what's cooked in a restaurant kitchen, the weaker your gut health gets. The quality of food and ingredients used in restaurants is no longer what it was 20 years ago. So, be mindful when you choose to eat out. Instead of meeting at a new, happening cafe make plans with friends that revolve around taking a walk in the park, or watching a movie together. Remember: a strong gut is linked to lesser weight fluctuations.

Supplements: With guidance from a nutritionist, keep a check on your supplements to maintain your gut health and immunity. Collagen, colostrum, magnesium, zinc and selenium are all excellent supplements to support your body as it changes with age. A blood test every 6 months and an annual body check up will give you an overview of where your nutrient levels are so you can work on those accordingly.

Set a morning routine for better cortisol levels: You won’t realize the power of a morning routine until you have set one. Waking up to a fixed routine each makes your body feel safe instead of operating from a ‘flight or fight’ mode. Having zero-stress helps balance your cortisol (stress hormone) and melatonin (sleep hormone) naturally. It’s like a domino effect – how you start your day will impact the following steps you take for the day, each leading to a positive or negative effect on your health. Your body weight will mimic fluctuations in your circadian rhythm. So, the better your sleep, better the control you have over your weight.

Ishti Saluja is a registered nutritionist and chef based in the UK.