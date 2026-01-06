How to train your mind for greater endurance

For those of us who aspire to push our physical limits to reach a personal summit, the “secret” to success is having a mindset that will help us power through. No matter what the aspiration is— from swimming fifty laps in the pool, running a marathon to mastering salsa dance or learning yoga—the mind often sets the terms of what the body can do. To understand how people confront those moments when the body wants to give up, Lounge asked six individuals including a mountaineer, a snowboarder and a Parkinson’s advocate on what helps them in the face of challenging physical conditions. Each revealed the small yet stubborn mental shifts that help them keep going when conditions turn unforgiving.

View full Image Karl Egloff on a mountain climb.

‘BE PREPARED TO SUFFER WHEN PUSHING YOUR PHYSICAL LIMITS’ Who: Karl Egloff, a Swiss-Ecuadorian mountaineer, mountain guide, and endurance athlete best known for speed ascents of major mountains such as Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania; Cotopaxi, Ecuador; and Makalu on the China-Nepal border.

Mental training before a climb is what allows me to stay clear-headed when things go wrong. Before I start any climb, I ask myself two important questions: “Why am I here?” and “Am I truly prepared?” I need to know that I am doing this because I love it and not because I feel I have to.

My mental preparation starts months before I ever set foot on the mountain. I spend a lot of time visualizing the entire route; imagining how I will feel, how I will move, and what challenges will come, especially in the death zone. I have learned that physiology, training, and altitude adaptation are only half the ticket; the other half is mental readiness. Mental readiness, to me, means “being prepared to suffer”. Tools such as breath work, cold exposure training, and long endurance sessions where I push my body into exhaustion help simulate the kind of discomfort I will face up high.

As a mountaineer, a decisive moment for me was on Makalu, where we were attempting the FKT (Fastest Known Times). Just above 8,000m, conditions deteriorated into white-out, temperatures dropped extremely low, and daylight was fading. It was my first time over 8,000m and I genuinely thought about giving up but I told myself, “Karl, give it five more minutes, then you decide.” The snow conditions were still good, so I kept moving. After a while, I stopped, looked up, and said to myself, “If you continue, you must be solid and come back safely. If you cannot go fast enough, you must turn around.” I took about ten minutes to eat something, closed my eyes, and visualized the summit. Then I took a deep breath and went up with full commitment. I reached the summit without supplementary oxygen and came back down fast, staying focused every minute not to fall asleep in the death zone. That day, mindset made the difference. It got me up and it got me safely down.

View full Image Gautham D. Kamath on one of his adventures.

‘FEAR CAN BE OVERCOME BY MOVING THROUGH IT’ Who: Gautham D. Kamath, snowboarder.

For someone with a fear of heights, snowboarding isn’t what I thought I would eventually do. My journey has been unexpected beginning with a trip to Gulmarg in 2018 and finding a good instructor. It was the best decision of my life. Over the years, I have had instances where I have been paralyzed with fear, and the only way to come out of them has been to move forward through the moment.

In my first run from one of the summits, I had decided to take a slightly harder route. At one point, the slope became so steep that I froze. My legs were shaking staring at this wall-like drop. When I turned back, it looked even steeper. I was stuck in a spot from where climbing back up wasn’t an option. My instructor who was at the bottom of the slope started yelling at me to move. I wasn’t supposed to stop there because I could have triggered an avalanche. That’s when I decided, “This is it! Whatever happens, happens.” I made it to the bottom of the slope in one clean shot. That’s when I realized the power of the mind. It had paralyzed me but it also made me do what I thought was impossible.

View full Image Siddhartha Agarwal successfully swam the English Channel when he was 49.

‘TO UNCOVER THE TRUE MEANING OF STRENGTH, TRAIN FOR FAILURE’ Who: Siddhartha Agarwal, swimmer and oldest Indian to have successfully solo swum the English Channel.

It took me 15 hours 6 minutes to swim across the English Channel. This was in 2024. At 49, I became the oldest Indian to do so. The challenge was relentless: cold tides, strong currents, jellyfish encounters and unpredictable weather. My physical training was rigorous with endless laps in pools and cold lakes and ice baths to build cold tolerance. But the greater work was mental preparation. Training, I learned, should not be designed for success; it must make room to fail. I repeated this mantra to myself daily: “It is okay to fail.” Failure, approached correctly, is a good teacher. When I faced failure repeatedly with the right spirit, I could power through.

View full Image Rubina Kaur is getting treated for MS.

‘DON'T WAIT FOR MOTIVATION, START WITH ACTION’ Who: Rubina Kaur, therapist and professor of social work.

As a single parent of three young kids at 42, my plate may seem full but that’s not all. At the beginning of 2025, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). I was overwhelmed but I am now on treatment which includes injections in my stomach every day. These days, whenever things get challenging, I say to myself: “5-4-3-2-1 Launch!” That is how I treat my limitations. I don’t give my brain enough time to think about the task at hand. I take the first step to count down and launch. I believe that motivation comes after the action, so even when you don’t want to do something, you have to push through. Start the action, your mind will help you accomplish it.

View full Image N. Hari Prasad on a road trip.

‘ACCEPTANCE EMPOWERS ACTION’ Who: N. Hari Prasad, champion for Parkinson’s Awareness.

I have lived with Parkinson’s disease for more than a decade. The only way forward has been to face the truth with clarity and courage, to acknowledge the problem and look for solutions. In 2015, after doing some research and getting my neurologist’s approval, I underwent deep brain stimulation (DBS). The procedure—implanting electrodes in the brain connected to a pacemaker-like device—takes time to adjust to, and it demands a mindset resilient enough to coax my body back into motion.

DBS gave me a second lease of life. I chose to leave my job, knowing that continuing to work would compound physical and mental strain. But simply sitting at home did not suit me. My wife and I decided to travel with the purpose of raising awareness about Parkinson’s and DBS. Our first journey, a 44-day road trip from Bengaluru to Bhutan with two friends in 2016, was meticulously planned and transformative. We met patients, shared experiences and encouraged many to consider treatment. Since then, I have completed four such road trips, held seminars in Ladakh, the UK and Nepal, and built a WhatsApp community of more than 300 people who support one another.

When asked how I arrived here, my answer is simple: “Faith in myself, my body, my doctors and medicines.” I also have the unwavering support of my wife. The mindset that has carried me forward is acceptance paired with action, and adapting to limitations by finding new ways around them.

View full Image Dr Sridevi Jade on the Kailasha Manasarovar trek.

‘FACE CHALLENGES WITH HUMILITY AND PATIENCE’ Who: Dr Sridevi Jade, scientist and professor

I retired this April after decades of pioneering the use of satellite system data to study the seismic properties of the Indian plate; work that often sent me trekking into the most remote corners of the Himalayas. So, when people asked if I would finally take it easy after retirement, I surprised them by signing up for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

The three-day trek was unlike anything I had done before. No amount of training or trekking experience prepares you for the forty kilometres three-day trek around Mount Kailash as the terrain is very harsh and compounded by unpredictable weather. The high-altitude condition of low oxygen doesn’t help as well. Rather than racing to the destination, I looked at finishing it prioritizing my health.

Having an ego-free mindset helps in making pragmatic choices. On Day One of the 12-kilometre trek, I walked slowly at my pace. Other trekkers overtook me but I talked myself to pause and take a rest. On the second day of the 19-kilometre trek, my legs completely gave out. I decided to ride the pony for the steep ascent and then slowly descended down from over 18,000 feet altitude by myself. I was slow but instead of fretting, I took in the magnificent sights.