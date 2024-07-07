An old bias against hormone therapy is hurting Indian women
SummaryDespite a global mindset shift in favour of hormone therapy for treating severe menopausal symptoms, in India, adoption is still low. Lounge finds out why
Bengaluru-based Preeta Dutta, a 50-year-old interior design stylist, is hoping she is finally in menopause, defined by doctors as starting one year after a person’s last period. Having struggled through a tough perimenopause, a transitional period during which stark hormonal changes, including withdrawal of oesterogen, occur, Dutta feels angry about the way several doctors dismissed and diminished her symptoms. “I started perimenopause around 45, and had hot flushes, panic attacks and fluctuating blood pressure. I was started on blood pressure medication. After some time, I started having heart palpitations, for which I did the round of cardiologists, neurologists and other specialists, till my GP said I was essentially having anxiety and panic attacks, and all my individual symptoms could be related to menopause," says Dutta.
It felt like all the pieces of a puzzle finally falling into place. “Why didn’t all these specialists I saw connect the dots?" asks Dutta, who is now better and off BP medication after controlling inflammation through diet changes, supplementation and exercise. Though she feels it is too late for her to start Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) or Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) as it is now referred to by the medical community, she is willing to try a functional medicine-led hormone reset. “If 10 years earlier someone had told me about HRT, I would have taken it," she says.