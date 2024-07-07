An old bias against hormone therapy is hurting Indian women

“If you go to Indian doctors, there are two standard responses: ‘this happens in menopause, you have to put up with it’, and ‘lose weight’. How can you be told, casually, to just suck it up?" asks Manchanda. Having access to medical professionals at her workplace, she became convinced that she would benefit from hormone therapy, but has not yet found a doctor who will prescribe it. A friend, who lives in Malaysia, is undergoing MHT, and Manchanda has started looking at the option of travelling there to seek treatment. “I have done video calls with her doctor, and am seriously considering visiting her to start HRT," she says.