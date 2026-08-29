Are hybrid work-outs the future of fitness?

Hybrid is all the rage these days It’s no longer limited to work and cars. Hybrid extends to people’s workouts and active lifestyle too. After all, we are living in the times of Hyrox, the fitness race that combines strength training exercises with running. We are living in times of social media-fuelled awareness where runners have woken up to the need to start taking strength training more seriously. At the same time, the gym enthusiasts are accepting running as a necessity rather than a nasty task. Welcome to the era of hybrid fitness.
Mix-and-match workouts
Hybrid workouts combine two or more forms of exercise, typically strength or resistance training with cardiovascular conditioning such as running, cycling, rowing or high-intensity interval training, says Vaibhav Daga, head of sports science and rehabilitation at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Cult Fit fitness expert Chandana Jagadeeshan attribute the steady rise in demand for hybrid workouts, both in India and globally, to successful mass participation fitness events that combine multiple workouts such as Hyrox, Yoddha Race, Devil’s Circuit and Cult’s own Unbound in India and Hyrox, ATHX, Spartan race and Tough Mudder across the world. “People are very keen on participating in these social [fitness] events so more and more people are moving towards hybrid workouts,” reasons Jagadeeshan.
Another reason that hybrid workouts are much sought after these days is because people a more complete workout within the time constraints of the modern working life in India. Hybrid workouts, instead of focusing only on muscle building or endurance, address multiple aspects of fitness, Daga points out, is another reason for their current popularity. “The rise of fitness communities, social media challenges and functional training has also made hybrid workouts more visible and accessible,” adds Daga. There are several gyms, fitness studios and running clubs that have started offering hybrid fitness training. Every weekend morning, members of the Indiranagar Running Club in Bengaluru are seen doing wall ball shots, sled push, sled pull, weighted lunges and burpees at a hybrid fitness studio in HSR Layout. This story repeats across the country with several other running clubs. Similarly, several gyms have introduced weekend group runs and hikes in response to the growing demand for hybrid fitness routines.
Today, a person may combine weightlifting, running, cycling, swimming, functional training, or HIIT in the same week, observes Dr. Reetadyuti Mukhopadhyay, additional director, orthopaedics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “This has become increasingly common in India because people are looking for more complete fitness rather than just muscle building or weight loss. The growth of fitness influencers, running and cycling communities, wearable fitness trackers, and functional-fitness trends has also encouraged people to experiment with different forms of exercise,” Mukhopadhyay reasons. Also, the ideal body type in vogue today is that of an athlete like Cristiano Ronaldo instead of big biceps and muscles like that of a body builder. That body type is possible only by mixing weight lifting with enough cardio, HIIT and speed work. “People's mindset about bodybuilding is fading and they are more interested in training for a better heart, joint health, flexibility along with strength and endurance which is made possible by hybrid workouts,” adds Jagadeeshan.
Many people who are serious about fitness drift towards hybrid fitness on their own when they realise sticking to just one kind of workout could lead to plateaus, fatigue, injuries and boredom, says Jagadeeshan. Those who understand how fitness works tend to mix their workouts such as lifting, running and yoga. “This keeps their training more engaging, aids in proper recovery and a fit body,” she adds.
Is hybrid better?
Daga, Jagadeeshan and Mukhopadhyay aren’t convinced that hybrid workouts are necessarily better than other conventional forms of exercise long practised by billions the world over. Simply put, they are just more varied and target multiple aspects of fitness. “A traditional gym routine may focus mainly on strength and muscle development, while a hybrid routine can develop strength, endurance, mobility, and cardiovascular fitness together,” says Mukhopadhyay
Whether hybrid is the way to go will also depend on your fitness goals. If building muscle mass or hitting a PR is your goal, strength training gym is where you ought to be, but if overall fitness and an athletic body which is both strong and fast, hybrid workouts are the answer.
The advantage of hybrid workouts is that they can develop strength and cardiovascular fitness together, says Daga. “For example, someone training three days a week could combine resistance exercises with short cycling or running intervals, rather than focusing exclusively on weights. However, someone primarily aiming to maximise muscle strength or hypertrophy may benefit more from a specialised resistance-training programme,” he explains.