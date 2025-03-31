Beat the heat: Why hydration is the best hack to face extreme summers
SummaryA balanced intake of water, hydrating foods and low-sugar fluids can help prevent heat-related illnesses this summer
We’re just stepping into April but several parts of India are already suffering heat waves and abnormally high temperatures. As a result, hydration has become a hot topic earlier than usual. As with most vital wellness and health-related matters these days, there is a fair bit of conflicting information out there with no credible source or scientific evidence to support it. “That doesn’t take away from the fact that hydration is critical in fighting extreme heat, as prolonged exposure to high temperatures can increase water loss through sweating, leading to dehydration," says Dr. N.R. Shetty, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.