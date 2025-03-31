Beat the heat: Why hydration is the best hack to face extreme summers

The general advice that has been drummed down to us over the years is that you need to drink three litres of water a day. Now, while general health guidelines do recommend two and three litres of water per day for adults, doctors and health experts unanimously agree that actual hydration needs vary from individual to individual. For example, people with sedentary lifestyles sweat less and may need less water. “A labourer working outdoors in high temperatures will require significantly more water than someone working in an air-conditioned office. While hydration needs vary, it is always advisable to consciously drink enough water to support the body’s essential functions," says Dr. Manisha Arora, director for internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi. Additionally, our body has built-in mechanisms to regulate water balance.