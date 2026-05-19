How to hydrate for peak workout performance

The biggest challenge while working out in hot and humid conditions is to keep your hydration levels in-sync with your exercise routine. That doesn’t mean planning your water intake just during the workout, but preparing your body for it from the point you wake up. This means avoiding exhaustion or dehydration when you do workout, with the muscles also ready for the stress they’re about to go through. But it also means tracking the kind of fluids one is consuming, and if you want to go the extra step, figuring out how much sweat the body has lost during the workout.
While there are ballparks about how much water and other fluids like electrolytes should be consumed, this could be different for everyone. But the guidelines are quite easy to follow, and it also depends on how you feel afterwards. There is some excellent advice from an old Jeff Cavaliere video in which the Athlean-X founder mentioned how he starts his day, and it has worked for me. So irrespective of the workout coming up and at what time, I start the day with a 400ml glass of water, followed by a protein shake (in water) after a few minutes. Try to look at it this way: we wake up and wash our faces, but forget the internal organs need a refreshing start to the day. If you’re aiming to drink between 2-3 litres of water a day, this habit gives a great headstart, completing about 10 to 15 percent of your overall intake. It would be foolish to go into a workout without having hydrated yourself through the day, but this trick works even for those who prefer morning sessions.