How to hydrate for peak workout performance

While there are ballparks about how much water and other fluids like electrolytes should be consumed, this could be different for everyone. But the guidelines are quite easy to follow, and it also depends on how you feel afterwards. There is some excellent advice from an old Jeff Cavaliere video in which the Athlean-X founder mentioned how he starts his day, and it has worked for me. So irrespective of the workout coming up and at what time, I start the day with a 400ml glass of water, followed by a protein shake (in water) after a few minutes. Try to look at it this way: we wake up and wash our faces, but forget the internal organs need a refreshing start to the day. If you’re aiming to drink between 2-3 litres of water a day, this habit gives a great headstart, completing about 10 to 15 percent of your overall intake. It would be foolish to go into a workout without having hydrated yourself through the day, but this trick works even for those who prefer morning sessions.