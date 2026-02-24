How to train for Hyrox like an athlete

Runners are going for it. Former Crossfitters think it is the perfect challenge. It’s a content gold mine for fitfluencers and is on top of every fitness enthusiast’s to-do list. Even casual fitness folk are contemplating signing up for it. Hyrox, arguably the most viral trend in the exercise world today, is what we are talking about. The race is coming to Bengaluru this April before heading to Mumbai and Delhi.

“Hyrox has rapidly emerged as one of the most popular global fitness races—and its appeal is easy to understand. It combines functional strength movements with endurance running in a standardized indoor format that feels both accessible and competitive,” says Shreedhar R., a fitness expert at Cult, Bengaluru.

Hyrox, by design, is for everyday athletes, and technically, one can compete in the race with out much prior training, say coaches. The race consists of eight 1km runs, each followed by a functional workout station, including sled push, sled pull, rowing, farmer’s carry, lunges, and wall balls. For most participants, the race lasts between 60 to 90 minutes at sustained high intensity. Without proper preparation, you risk early fatigue, poor pacing, cramping, massive heart-rate spikes, dehydration and more. “Hyrox is not a casual fitness event,” warns Deepak Raj, founder and CEO of Yoska, Bengaluru which specializes in triathlon training. “It involves 60–120 minutes of continuous work.”

Like any competitive race, Hyrox rewards structured preparation. “You don’t need to be an elite athlete, but you do need to respect the demands of the event,” says Shreedhar. While it mixes up cardio with strength training, Hyrox is predominantly an endurance race with some strength-based movements, explains Prashanth Ponnappa, co-founder of Bengaluru’s Troop Fit fitness studio and a multiple Hyrox finisher.

“Hyrox is 70% endurance, 20% strength and 10% skill; the strength stations mainly test your muscular endurance,” he notes. Shreedhar adds that although Hyrox exercises such as the sled push and sled pull demand force, the event is largely aerobic. “Athletes spend a majority of the race with elevated heart rates sustained across eight running intervals,” says Shreedhar, adding that strong gym athletes often struggle with pacing and aerobic fatigue while competing in the race. Raj believes that the most successful competitors are those who build hybrid capacity: they are efficient, not just strong.

The minimum preparation time needed for Hyrox largely depends on your exercise history and/or whether you are a first-timer. “For a first-time participant, the minimum recommended preparation is 8–10 weeks with training done four days per week. An ideal preparation phase would be 12–16 weeks, with 4–6 weekly sessions that include at least one structured running session, one lower body strength day, one ‘compromised’ workout (running combined with station workouts) and one aerobic conditioning session,” recommends Shreedhar.

PREPARATION IS KEY For those who have already completed Hyrox or similar races, the ideal preparation time is 12–16 weeks with five sessions per week, says Ponnappa. Raj contends that ideal preparation for the race requires 10–12 weeks of training with three sessions per week, which should include structured running progressions, progressive sled and carries workouts, compromised running (run-station-run) and practising your pacing. Remember: Hyrox punishes poor endurance preparation more than inadequate strength.

In the final month before race day, athletes should complete three to four race-specific workouts and one controlled simulation at 70–80% effort. The last seven to 10 days should focus on tapering and recovery.

During the training phase, it is important to focus on both high-intensity and low- intensity sessions as the best preparation blends both. For beginners, the ideal split is 70% low to moderate intensity workouts with 30% training set aside for high-intensity sessions. “Low-intensity training builds aerobic base and recovery capacity. High-intensity sessions prepare you for race demands and improve your lactate tolerance. Doing only high-intensity sessions can lead to burnout while sticking to only low volume sessions leaves you unprepared for the pace of the race. Hyrox rewards progression, structure, and discipline,” says Shreedhar.

While the entire race is intense, some stations are tougher than others. Ponnappa found himself slowing down on the lunges in one race, and on the burpees station in the next. Shreedhar calls the wall balls the worst. Raj says most competitors reported struggling with burpee broad jumps and walking lunges.

“Preparing ahead for these three movements will help a lot on race day,” says Ponnappa. Being mentally prepared is equally important. Hyrox becomes psychologically demanding in the middle stages, typically between stations four and six. Staying calm and disciplined often separates finishers from those who unravel,” says Shreedhar.

RUN, PUSH, PULL. REPEAT. Ponnappa outlines a five-day programme that combines aerobic and strength training.

Day 1: Run intervals + functional movements

Day 2: Lower body + carries + core

Day 3: Run 30-40 minutes in Zone 2

Day 4: Compromised running (run-station-run)

Day 5: Optional speed or technique done in short intervals

Have two days to rest or do mobility exercises.

Top five moments to master: Lunges (walking + weighted); Wall ball thrusters / Squat to press; Farmer carries;

Sled push; Burpee broad jumps / Burpee step over.

Running workouts:

For beginners: Run three days a week or 15–30km weekly

Intermediate runners: Run 3–4 days a week or 25–40km weekly

Compromised running workout sample: Do 3–5 rounds of 1km run, 20 wall balls and 90 sec walk/jog.

Shreedhar R., fitness expert , shares a practical weekly structure for beginners.

Day 1: Running intervals

Day 2: Lower-body strength + sled work

Day 3: Zone 2 aerobic conditioning or recovery

Day 4: Compromised running workout (e.g. 1km run + sled push repeated)

Day 5: Full body strength + carries

Top five moments to master: Sled push; Sled pull; Farmer’s carry; Wall balls; Running intervals.

If an athlete becomes efficient in these five areas, completion becomes realistic and confident.

Running workout for beginners The biggest mistake first-timers make is underestimating the running component. Have a training schedule that comprises 3 running sessions per week. Depending on your baseline fitness, aim to cover 15–25 km weekly.

A simple debutant workout would include 1 km moderate effort followed by 2 minutes rest. Repeat 4–6 rounds. Additionally, one tempo run of 4–6 km at sustainable effort builds aerobic capacity.

Note: If you have medical history, consult your doctor before signing up for Hyrox.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

