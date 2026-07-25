Hyrox participants on issues with the race

The world’s fastest growing fitness race, Hyrox, has returned to New Delhi. It started on July 24 and will conclude on July 26. This is believed to be its biggest race in India till the next one arrives in Mumbai in September when the event gets even bigger accommodating many more Hyrox enthusiasts over four days.
Despite the current craze and demand for Hyrox (everyone is talking about it) among fitness enthusiasts of all abilities, age and gender fuelling its sharp rise globally, there are several issues with the event that multiple participants have flagged the world over. There have been complaints ranging from vague penalties added to the finish time, poor state of equipment and competition surface at some events and serious lapses in judging across all stations at almost every single event, including the world championship for elite hybrid athletes.
Kolkata-based businessman Sundeep Choraria has given up on social life, drinking with friends and late nights since he started training for the Hyrox race in New Delhi. He is looking forward to his Hyrox debut and knows almost everything there is to know about the event except the penalty added to a finish time is a complete mystery to him. “I have read the rules on the Hyrox website and spoken to experienced participants but I am no closer to understanding how the penalty is calculated and added to a finish time,” says Choraria while sipping on sparkling water at a brunch last Sunday.
I participated in India’s first-ever Hyrox in Mumbai last year as part of a mixed relay team. We finished in 1:29:38 and earned a penalty of 12 minutes. I have checked the page several times to figure out where exactly were we slapped the penalty but there’s no break-up of it. While the rules are clear on how much penalty each infraction earns at each workout, including missing loops during the run, the penalty added to your time doesn’t show any details of where you might have racked them up. The problem is so rampant that there are dedicated internet forums for understanding and poking fun at how penalties are accrued during a Hyrox race.
The bigger issue plaguing the Hyrox is the judging. The issue is so serious that three-time Hyrox world champion Hunter McIntyre went on a long rant about the judging in his vlog. Mirek Kolyniak, a fitness trainer and model from Czechia, signed up for his first Hyrox in Rome last year. He was so fast on one of the sled stations that the judge didn’t believe it happened. The judge made him do two extra lengths, which spoiled his result and mood. He lodged a review and Hyrox offered him a complimentary registration for another European Hyrox race.
Mamta Saraogi, a fitness enthusiast from Kolkata, has done nine Hyrox races across the world and will be participating in her third pro race in New Delhi. “Judging is a big problem across all Hyrox races. Because there’s a human element to it, it is subjective and hence error-prone. At one race a judge asked me to wait till they reset and started the timer. That’s a loss of momentum and time,” says Saraogi, who has had trouble on the wall ball station more than once. In my race, I also had trouble with my judge wrongly calling no-rep multiple times on my wall balls. I was squatting deep enough but when I threw up the ball, my toes left the floor at times, he explained. Hyrox rules make no mention of toes leaving the floor during wall balls. The other stations where judging errors are common are burpee broad jumps and lunges.
Another Hyrox regular Prashanth Ponnappa, coach and co-founder of Troop Fit studio in Bengaluru, feels the quality of judges needs a lot of improvement. “I have noticed that judges often don’t understand movement patterns or what constitutes a valid rep. The Hyrox judges definitely need a lot more training before they are allowed to hand out penalties or call no rep on us competitors who are running on fumes by the end of the race,” says Ponnappa, who has participated in three open and two pro races and will be doing his third pro Hyrox singles in New Delhi. Ponnappa, who has also participated in Hyrox Bangkok, feels the India races can be a lot more enjoyable. “On the competition floor in Bangkok they had erected a small bridge for spectators to move throughout the arena freely without disturbing any participant. With participant numbers going up in India, we need to start thinking about such solutions. Also, the venue had a lot more food and entertainment options, they had beer available and there was a lot more going on than what I have experienced at all three India races,” he adds.
Both Saraogi and Ponnappa also pointed out the inconsistencies in equipment and surface quality used for Hyrox at various venues. Several participants have to deal with sweaty equipment, which leads to slips and inefficient movements, and damaged equipment. In Mumbai, Saraogi had to deal with a broken rowing machine. “One foot-strap was broken. It’s not the end of the world but having both feet strapped helps when you are trying to go fast on a rower,” says Saraogi, who has begun strategising as the race progresses based on the condition of the equipment. The two experienced Hyroxxers say the sleds felt smoother in Bangkok compared to Mumbai last year either because the sleds or the surface was better. Ponnappa feels Hyrox, which has lofty ambitions of becoming an Olympic sports at the Brisbane Olympics in 2032, needs to bring in some uniformity in their equipment.