Hyrox participants on issues with the race

Another Hyrox regular Prashanth Ponnappa, coach and co-founder of Troop Fit studio in Bengaluru, feels the quality of judges needs a lot of improvement. “I have noticed that judges often don’t understand movement patterns or what constitutes a valid rep. The Hyrox judges definitely need a lot more training before they are allowed to hand out penalties or call no rep on us competitors who are running on fumes by the end of the race,” says Ponnappa, who has participated in three open and two pro races and will be doing his third pro Hyrox singles in New Delhi. Ponnappa, who has also participated in Hyrox Bangkok, feels the India races can be a lot more enjoyable. “On the competition floor in Bangkok they had erected a small bridge for spectators to move throughout the arena freely without disturbing any participant. With participant numbers going up in India, we need to start thinking about such solutions. Also, the venue had a lot more food and entertainment options, they had beer available and there was a lot more going on than what I have experienced at all three India races,” he adds.