Pain, persistence and teamwork: What I learnt from my first Hyrox race
Shrenik Avlani 6 min read 07 May 2025, 03:10 PM IST
SummaryHyrox, the fastest growing fitness trend in the post-pandemic world, debuted in India on 3 May in Mumbai. The race that involves eight 1km runs and eight workouts is unforgiving
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
My quadriceps are still tender and forearms sore enough to make typing this story out quite an effort. But that — and a black rectangular patch — is what I get for completing (without much training) the Hyrox race that finally made its India debut in Mumbai last Saturday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less