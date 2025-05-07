Pain, persistence and teamwork: What I learnt from my first Hyrox race

In the relay, which is what I did, each of the four people in the team has to run 2 km and perform two exercises in whatever order the team chooses. Only one person works at a time and they need to tag in the next team member in the changeover zone after finishing their run and exercise. I started for my team and managed to finish the run bit in good time but fatigue started setting in on the ski machine after about 600 metres. Luckily, my teammates saved the day and made good time in the other six rounds before tagging me in to go for the last lap and finish with 100 wall ball shots. As with the first station, I started well but as I tired I could just about throw the 6kg ball high enough to hit the target. When I thought I had finished the 100 and dashed off towards the finish line, a judge hollered at me informing me that I was one short. My teammate handed me the ball, I squatted, and threw the ball with as much force as I could gather on my way up, saw it hit the target and together we dashed off towards the finish line.