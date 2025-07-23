Why is every fitness fanatic in love with Hyrox?

Less than a decade ago anyone active or interested in fitness couldn’t go a single day without hearing, reading or seeing posts about CrossFit. After all the first rule of CrossFit was, “always talk about CrossFit." Today, one hardly sees people talk or post much about CrossFit. One of the biggest probable reasons for that is a new fitness trend that has exploded globally and is steadily climbing the popularity charts in the fitness world: Hyrox.

More than half a million people participated in about 80 Hyrox races globally in the 2024-25 season, and Delhi just hosted India’s second Hyrox race on Saturday. The event attracted 2,600 participants from different parts of India and the rest of the world. That is a sharp rise of about 1,000 participants from the inaugural Hyrox race that was held in Mumbai back in May when 1,650 took part.

WHAT MAKES HYROX TICK?

Hyrox covers all aspects of fitness and that’s what makes it attractive, says Mamta Saraogi, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Kolkata who was at both the Mumbai and Delhi events and also completed one Hyrox in Singapore in between the two India races. “I love working on each and every element of fitness from cardio to weight lifting to functional movements and Hyrox covers all these aspects," says Saraogi, who turned to exercise as a way to heal and come out of a dark place in life about six years ago.

Hyrox, which describes itself as the World Series of Fitness Racing, involves eight 1km runs and eight different workouts. The aim is to do it all in the quickest time possible. People can participate as individuals, in teams of two, including mixed doubles, and in relay as teams of four. The race format remains the same no matter where you sign up. Every individual and team does the same exercises, performs the same number of reps and covers the same distance.

Start with a 1km run. Then 1,000m on the ski machine. Run a kilometre again and then 50m sled push (152kg for men, 102kg for women). Run again and then pull a 103 kg sled (78 kg for women) for 50m. The fourth kilometre is followed by 80m of burpee broad jumps. The next run ends with rowing 1,000m. After another kilometre of running, do 200m of farmer’s carry with a 24kg (16kg for women) kettlebell in each hand. Do 100m lunges with a 20kg (10kg for women) sandbag over your shoulders after another kilometre of running. The eighth and final kilometre of the race leads to 100 wall ball shots. While elite athletes finish a Hyrox in under an hour, regular participants usually take closer to two hours – a sub-90 minute finish is considered an impressive outing.

Post-pandemic, the social element of exercise has become very important leading to people all over the world signing up for run clubs, group fitness classes, yoga retreats and more. Hyrox scores here as on race day the organisers dial up the social element several notches with loud music, hundreds of people competing together and ensuring that the venue has ample spaces to let participants and supporters hang out and interact with each other. Meeting like-minded people and mutual encouragement is what makes Hyrox attractive to a lot of people. Like Saraogi, Prashanth Ponnappa, 36, co-founder of Troop Fitness in Bengaluru and a pilates instructor, took part in the Mumbai and Delhi Hyrox races and says, “Hyrox is fun. It’s social, high energy and really cool. A lot of people are doing the same thing together at the same time. Seeing others around you doing it makes you push yourself, and an element of healthy competition also comes in. And as Hyrox also has team events, you can see people encouraging and supporting each other. It’s all very positive vibes."

CROSSFIT GOT THE ICK

The rise of Hyrox coincides with an increase in the number of “hybrid athletes," which a popular meme correctly describes as “someone who is an average runner and below par at strength and function training but insists on doing both to stay fit". In a way, this is an apt description of Hyrox as well, which according to Ponappa, is not as technical as CrossFit.

Trishna Agarwala, 42, a psychologist from Bengaluru, who participated in the Hyrox Pro in Mumbai doesn’t mince words when she says CrossFit takes ages to master as its movements are high skill, need a solid aerobic capacity, and can really hurt if you do them wrong. “Hyrox is time-consuming for sure but the movements involved are more forgiving so a competitor can dial it up or down as per their will. CrossFit takes ages to master and is far less forgiving," she explains. Saraogi adds it’s this high entry bar that makes advanced skills a necessity to stick with CrossFit that's one of several reasons for its waning popularity. “One of the most common movements in CrossFit is handstand walks and handstand push-ups… these are way too difficult for most people, even fit people," she notes. The fact that the movements involved in a Hyrox are simple give many people the belief that it is easy and manageable and that’s why you see many runners flocking to Hyrox races. Despite the simpler exercises, Hyrox is gruelling and all those who underestimate it end up getting their socks knocked off.

CrossFit has a social element in all its boxes too but it's annual CrossFit competition—the CrossFit Open—is virtual for the most part. Only a few hundred CrossFit enthusiasts who make it to the CrossFit Open finals get to experience what each and every Hyrox participant enjoys on race day.

Another reason why Hyrox is winning over CrossFit is branding. “Hyrox’s branding is very attractive and it works while CrossFit doesn’t have that anymore," explains Saraogi. Additionally, a lot of brands such as Puma have tied up with Hyrox ensuring it has its own world of merchandise, accessories and equipment, says Ponnappa, adding that he saw a lot more competitors wearing Hyrox-branded gear at the Delhi event compared to Mumbai.

While Hyrox has made all the right kind of noise – its founders have appeared on news shows globally and have publicly declared their ambition of making Hyrox an Olympic sport – CrossFit has struggled in recent times. The organisation has had internal problems, its public image has taken a beating following the death of a participant at CrossFit Games in Dallas last year, several former CrossFit Games winners have switched to Hyrox and the investment firm that owns CrossFit has put it up for sale.

Several people who used to swear by CrossFit, myself included, have fallen out of love with it because it is injury-prone owing to its focus on lifting heavier, high reps and extremely high intensity.

Finally, another thing that is working for Hyrox, but not for CrossFit, is social media. CrossFit mostly inspires memes nowadays and is attacked by almost all the exercises — Olympic lifting, gymnastics, calisthenics and cardio — that come together in CrossFit. “There is a lot of content about Hyrox on all kinds of social media and it is being noticed. There are a lot of influencers creating Hyrox content even while participating in an event," says Agarwala confessing that the last bit can get irritating.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.