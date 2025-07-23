Why is every fitness fanatic in love with Hyrox?
Shrenik Avlani 6 min read 23 Jul 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Eight 1km runs, eight different workouts, a lot of gruelling work and a little bit of socialising – all these factors along with successful branding by the founders has made Hyrox the latest fitness craze that has completely overshadowed CrossFit
Less than a decade ago anyone active or interested in fitness couldn’t go a single day without hearing, reading or seeing posts about CrossFit. After all the first rule of CrossFit was, “always talk about CrossFit." Today, one hardly sees people talk or post much about CrossFit. One of the biggest probable reasons for that is a new fitness trend that has exploded globally and is steadily climbing the popularity charts in the fitness world: Hyrox.
