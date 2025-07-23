Why is every fitness fanatic in love with Hyrox?

Trishna Agarwala, 42, a psychologist from Bengaluru, who participated in the Hyrox Pro in Mumbai doesn’t mince words when she says CrossFit takes ages to master as its movements are high skill, need a solid aerobic capacity, and can really hurt if you do them wrong. “Hyrox is time-consuming for sure but the movements involved are more forgiving so a competitor can dial it up or down as per their will. CrossFit takes ages to master and is far less forgiving," she explains. Saraogi adds it’s this high entry bar that makes advanced skills a necessity to stick with CrossFit that's one of several reasons for its waning popularity. “One of the most common movements in CrossFit is handstand walks and handstand push-ups… these are way too difficult for most people, even fit people," she notes. The fact that the movements involved in a Hyrox are simple give many people the belief that it is easy and manageable and that’s why you see many runners flocking to Hyrox races. Despite the simpler exercises, Hyrox is gruelling and all those who underestimate it end up getting their socks knocked off.