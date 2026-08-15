How to tell the difference between burnout and stress

It’s equally important for individuals to regularly check in with themselves. Not just by asking, “Am I busy?” but by asking deeper questions. Have I become more impatient than I used to be? Am I withdrawing from people I care about? Do I still find meaning in what I do? Have I been feeling emotionally exhausted for weeks or months despite taking breaks? If the answer is yes, it may be time to pause, reassess, and seek support rather than simply pushing through.