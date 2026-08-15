How to tell the difference between burnout and stress

Burnout has become one of the most overused words of our time. A demanding week at work, an overflowing inbox, a few late nights, and we casually say, “I’m burnt out.” While it’s encouraging that conversations around mental health have become more mainstream, there’s also a downside. We’ve become so comfortable using the word that we sometimes forget burnout is far more than simply feeling stressed or tired.
Stress and burnout are not the same thing. More importantly, confusing the two can delay help-seeking until the impact is far greater than we realise.
Stress is a natural response to pressure. It is the body’s way of helping us respond to challenges, whether it’s meeting a deadline, preparing for an exam, or navigating a difficult life event. Stress can feel uncomfortable, but it is often temporary. Once the challenge passes and we’re able to recover, our mind and body usually begin returning to baseline.
Burnout, on the other hand, develops gradually. It is not the result of one particularly difficult week but of prolonged stress that has remained unaddressed for far too long. The World Health Organization recognises burnout as an occupational phenomenon resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. While it is not classified as a mental health disorder, its effects can be profound and may coexist with conditions such as anxiety and depression.
One of the biggest misconceptions about burnout is that it simply means being exhausted. In reality, exhaustion is only one part of the picture. People experiencing stress often say, “I just need a break.” They still care about their work, they still look forward to things improving, and they believe that once the pressure reduces, they’ll feel like themselves again.
Burnout feels different
People often describe feeling emotionally numb, disconnected, or cynical. Work that once felt meaningful begins to feel mechanical; patience decreases; and motivation fades. Even after taking time off, they may find that they don’t feel rested. The issue is no longer a lack of sleep. It’s a depletion of emotional and psychological resources.
One pattern I repeatedly notice is that many people don’t recognise burnout because they’re still functioning. They’re attending meetings, responding to emails, caring for their families, and fulfilling responsibilities. From the outside, they appear productive. Internally, however, they often describe feeling detached from themselves. They laugh less, withdraw from conversations, struggle to concentrate, and lose interest in activities they once enjoyed.
We often assume burnout begins when someone can no longer function. In reality, it often begins while they’re functioning exceptionally well. Burnout also isn’t limited to high-pressure corporate jobs. Parents, caregivers, healthcare professionals, teachers, entrepreneurs, students, and those working in community service can all experience it. The common thread isn’t the profession itself. It’s prolonged emotional investment without enough recovery, support, or opportunities to replenish oneself.