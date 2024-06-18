From road rage to anxiety – Understanding noise pollution’s impact on health
SummaryAs the third most dangerous form of pollution, noise pollution has a deleterious impact on our physical and psychological health causing cognitive impairment, anxiety and aggression
Raise your hand if you have muted the car stereo when searching for an address while driving. The cacophony of traffic, voices and machinery that permeates the urban soundscape is a constant companion, shaping our daily experiences and sense of place. No wonder, an oft-heard complaint of desis living in or visiting cities abroad with ‘no honking’ driving etiquette and stringent civic rules, is: It’s so silent.
Sound, measured in decibels(dB), is 0 dB in a quiet room, and about 60 dB with normal conversation in a room. The average road traffic noise is usually above 53 dB, a firecracker exploding about a metre near you is 140 dB. Because the decibel scale is logarithmic and not linear, the slightest increase in decibels, say by 10 dB, may sound much louder than what it is.
The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies noise levels above 65 decibels as pollution, with anything surpassing 75 decibels deemed detrimental and potentially agonizing at 120 decibels. Despite these alarming figures, the insidious nature of noise pollution as a ‘silent’ killer often goes unheeded.
A study published in the International Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine in 2023, titled Occupational and Environmental Noise Exposure and Extra Auditory Effects on Humans: A Systematic Literature Review, sheds light on the far-reaching impacts of chronic exposure to noise pollution. Over time, noisy environments can impair speech comprehension, diminish cognitive function, and induce a range of physical and psychological stressors.