From road rage to anxiety – Understanding noise pollution’s impact on health

Viresh Raju, 45, has been driving a taxi (its rear wind shield almost covered by the ‘snarling’ Hanuman sticker) in Bengaluru for two decades. Over the years, he has felt stress build up in him, he says. “I visibly tense up when I approach the car. I lose my temper easily and there is a lot of road rage. I have chased traffic offenders, gotten out of my taxi and got into fights; things I would never have done a decade ago." During the pandemic, Raju went to live in his hometown, Nelamangala, along with his family. However, he decided to return to Bengaluru for his kids’ schooling. “Those two years in Nelamangala were peaceful but my children wanted to come back to Bengaluru. I have started driving my taxi again. I meditate in the mornings these days, but I don’t know if it is making a difference," he rues.