Yet, even with preventive steps, falling is at times inevitable for anyone. This is where learning how to fall becomes crucial. Skateboarders, for instance, practise falling almost as much as riding. “The first thing you teach yourself is how to fall safely," says Bobby, 29, a skateboarder practising since he was 10-years-old. In judo, knowing how to land without injury is essential. The Dutch Judo Federation launched ZekerBewegen (feeling safe in movement) in 2015, a fall-prevention programme for seniors. It teaches techniques for falling safely while seated and standing by tucking the chin to minimize injury to head and spine and rolling to distribute impact. “When we teach swimming to prevent drowning," asks Rao, “why can’t we teach falling to prevent injury?"