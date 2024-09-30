How lifestyle choices are key to reducing cancer risk
SummaryMaking correct lifestyle choices, from exercising to drinking less alcohol, can reduce risk of heart diseases and cancer
Exercise and physical activity are good for you. Alcohol is bad for you. Both these statements are scientifically ratified, universal truths. However, for those who continue to make bad lifestyle choices, the alcohol-fuelled good times just keep on rolling. Before we get into how exactly alcohol can be a cause for cancer, here’s some good news: according to the 14th edition of the American Association for Cancer Research’s Cancer Progress Report, published earlier this month, overall deaths from cancer have dropped. That’s probably the only celebratory bit as the study also found a worrying trend where the number of adults under the age of 50 developing cancers, including breast and gastrointestinal cancers, has increased.